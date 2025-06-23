6 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (June 23-29)

If you couldn't tell that summer's in full swing by the scorching heat outside, then maybe all of the great new shows coming to our watch lists this week will finally make it feel like summer. After an exciting few weeks of new shows and series returns, the first full week of summer doesn't pull any punches with its new releases. There are some big and highly anticipated shows coming this week!

From the final episodes of Squid Game on Netflix to a brand-new season of The Bear on Hulu, there are so many awesome shows to watch this week. There's a new Marvel superhero show premiering on Disney+, an action-packed new show starring Jensen Ackles on Prime Video, and two more immersive dramas to dive into. Take a closer look at the six new shows you can't miss.

Ironheart/Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Marvel Television's IRONHEART | Photo by Jalen Marlowe. © 2024 MARVEL. All Rights Reserved

Ironheart begins on Disney+

First up this week and setting the tone for a thrilling week of television, Ironheart finally makes its premiere on Disney+. If you're a Marvel fan, then you definitely understand that "finally." Marvel began and completed production on the series way back in 2022, though additional filming took place in 2024. It's been a long road for fans to watch the six-episode series, but it's happening on Tuesday, June 24. The first three episodes of Ironheart debut on June 24, with the last three episodes following on Tuesday, July 1. Years of waiting brings us to a can't-miss two-week event!

“THE BEAR” — “Tomorrow” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto | CR: FX

The Bear season 4 drops on Hulu

Everyone's favorite Emmy-winning series that divides the world on whether it's a comedy or a drama is back! And the discourse will surely follow once again as The Bear season 4 drops all 10 of its new episodes on Wednesday, June 25 and angles toward another run at award season later this year and early next year. In the new season, Carmy will have once of his greatest challenges yet as the restaurant continues to provide stress. But it's not The Bear without a little stress, right? Make sure to avoid spoilers until you can binge-watch season 4 after its debut on Wednesday!

Mark Meachum (Jensen Ackles) in COUNTDOWN | Photo: ELIZABETH MORRIS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Jensen Ackles starts the Countdown on Prime Video

He's back and kicking butt on the small screen! It's what Jensen Ackles does best, and he's doing it once again in a starring role in the new Prime Video action thriller series Countdown. The Supernatural star plays LAPD detective Mark Meachum in the new series from Chicago Fire and FBI: International creator Derek Haas. There's a hunt for a murderer, a conspiracy, and a race against time, all things that make for a breathless binge-watch. Countdown premieres on Wednesday, June 25 with its first three episodes, before continuing its 13-episode season weekly until Sept. 3.

Episode 1. Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in "Smoke," premiering June 27, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Smoke kicks off on Apple TV+

Don't let the new Apple TV+ crime drama series Smoke slip through the cracks this week, or even this summer! There are a lot of buzzy shows surrounding it that could allow for it to get lost in the shuffle, but the star-studded series looks like the gripping drama that's sure to ignite our watch lists. The series stars Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, John Leguizamo, Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, and more in a story about the mission to stop two serial arsonists. The nine-episode series from best-selling author Dennis Lehane debuts with two episodes on Friday, June 27.

Squid Game S3 Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game S3 | Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

Squid Game season 3 says goodbye on Netflix

One last time, Squid Game returns with a brand-new season. That's right, there's no more Squid Game after season 3 makes its debut on Friday, June 27 on Netflix. Well, until the inevitable spinoffs, remakes, and other series begin to following in the coming years. But for now, fans have one more season of the original phenomenon to look forward to, and it's surely a season that's not to be missed. Thankfully, the final season drops on a Friday so fans don't have to dodge spoilers for too long before diving right into a binge-watch over the weekend. This is the event of the week!

Nautilus/Series 1. (L to R) Kayden Price as Blaster, Georgia Flood as Humility, Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo in Nautilus/Series 1 | Cr. Vince Valitutti/Disney+ © 2022

Nautilus

Last but not least, there's one more show to keep an eye out for this week and it's a captivating adventure drama that's making its premiere stateside at long last. Nautilus has had a winding road to make it onto our screens, but after debuting overseas last year, it's finally arriving on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 29. The 10-episode season begins with a two-episode premiere and continues with weekly episodes through the epic season finale on Aug. 17. Join Captain Nemo and his crew for the high-seas adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat all summer long!

