Squid Game season 3 clip teases Player 456 and Front Man will come face to face

Squid Game season 3 is so close, we can hardly wait any longer. The good news is that the final season of the Netflix series really is just around the corner, and will hopefully be here before we know it. While we wait, we'll definitely take any little nugget and sneak peek given to us ahead of the premiere. Well, the streamer released a clip revealing a few intriguing plot points to come.

On Instagram, Netflix shared a video of three of its biggest releases coming this year: Squid Game season 3 on June 27, 2025, Wednesday season 2 Part 1 on Aug. 6, and Stranger Things season 5 Part 1 on Nov. 26. Even though the trailer for the killer dystopian series is out, this new clip actually revealed some new scenes we hadn't seen before to tease the last season. And there's a glimpse showing that there could be a showdown between Gi-hun (Player 456) and the Front Man. Before we get into it, check it out below!

Gi-hun has to learn the truth about the Frontman in Squid Game season 3

The quick glimpse shows Player 456 walking with a finalist black jacket on in what seems like it's towards where the Front Man is sitting. I guess he wants to have a little chat with Gi-hun. Of course with these being the last episodes and the third season being the conclusion to the hit Korean show, we are expecting and hoping that Gi-hun will learn the truth about who the Front Man is. Especially with the leader of the games infiltrating them this time around, and befriending Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2 as Player 001, we need to see Player 456 learn the truth. It's just too juicy!

Gi-hun of course also has pure hatred for the Front Man, not knowing it was the man who he became friends with and is the cause of his bestie Jung-bae's (RIP) death. Our main character is also heard saying he's going to take down the games once and for all. Despite the pain and guilt, he's still motivated to do so.

There's certainly a lot we're looking forward to in season 3, and one of the biggest ones is this and a potential showdown between the two. We've learned just how manipulative the Front Man is, and I wonder what his plan is here now that Player 456 is wearing a finalist jacket and walking up to speak with him. You may have also noticed the Masked Officer who runs the organ trafficking ring and a Pink Guard are fighting. I'm thinking this could be No-eul who does not agree with what they're doing.

Squid Game season 3, aka the final season, premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.