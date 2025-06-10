Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti teases It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover

As summer has arrived and July inches closer and closer, that does mean we're also getting closer to the premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17! Just the return of the wacky, and many times inappropriate, shenanigans of the gang has us excited for more. Though as a fan of both the FX comedy and ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, there's an extra special episode we're looking forward to when the new season arrives.

As many of you probably know, and tuned into, earlier this year Abbott Elementary aired its crossover episode with It's Always Sunny. It was kind of funny to see a much more toned down version of Mac, Charlie, Dee, Frank, and Dennis. Well, slightly. He wasn't in it much, but he will be featured way more in the second half. Though they did still feel true to their characters. After all, Abbott is on network TV and the gang had camera crews filming them. That made them a little more self-aware.

Second Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny crossover episode will be much more mature

Though when season 17 arrives on July 9, we're getting a much more mature side of the events that happened at the school. We know that when the cameras were off, the group of dysfunctional friends had to get into some more inappropriate actions. It hasn't been confirmed, but I just know it given their nature! And not just them, but even the Abbott teachers will be a bit more free with what they say and their actions too.

Per Collider, Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti, who plays Jacob Hill, spoke with the news outlet about the second half of the crossover episode, which focuses on the point of view of the Sunny gang and their week volunteering. He teased that we should definitely get ready for more adult words, actions, and jokes. Here's what the actor said:

“I’m so excited for people to see their take on that day, it’s obviously the R-rated version of what happened and that was such a gorgeous opportunity to show sides of these characters that we don’t get to show on ABC or on network TV. So I’m just thrilled about it."

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - ÒVolunteersÓ - Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things donÕt go as planned. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (8:30-9:02 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) JANELLE JAMES, ROB MCELHENNEY

No matter which star has given an interview about the crossover episode, which was made possible thanks to both shows being set in modern-day Philly, everyone has had positive and fun things to say. And again, as a fan of both comedies, this makes me so happy and puts a huge smile on my face!

It's going to be so fun to see more of these characters interacting with each other. Plus, Janelle James, who plays Principal Ava Coleman, previously teased that we should get ready to see a bit of a wilder side to the teachers as they're not under the constraints of being filmed by the camera crew the whole time. This is going to be awesome!

Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia both stream on Hulu.