Don't fret, Sassenachs! Answers to that Faith plot twist are coming in Outlander season 8

Outlander season 7 came to an end with a big twist - could Jamie and Claire's daughter Faith from season 2 actually be alive? There were many odd coincidences at play in the finale that suggest this could be the case. And that would mean Jane and Fanny Pocock are actually our favorite couple's granddaughters. Whaaat!?

As I said in my review for the season 7 finale, I'm not really sure how to feel about this plot twist. Even though it's been almost a week now. I'm still trying to wrap my head around it, while figuring out if this was a smart move on the writers' part. Especially since this is not the direction the Outlander books by Diana Gabaldon goes in.

In fact, all that really happens in the novels that the idea of Faith maybe being alive is a thought Claire has. But it's not a major plot point that's explored. Though the series decided to change it up. So now heading into the final season of the historical drama, even you expert book readers don't know what's coming! However, rest assured we will get all the answers by the end.

Courtesy: Starz

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts shared that Outlander season 8 will not be left open-ended regarding this Faith plot twist. Which honestly, I'm very glad to hear. I like having definitive answers to a show or movie I'm watching. Just tell me what the ending is. Here's what he told the outlet:

"You’ll get the answers in Season 8. Obviously it’s a cliffhanger, but hopefully we tie it up in a bow with the answers and the explanations and what happens and the ramifications of all that on Jamie and Claire... You'll see, visually, how it ties up."

I'm interested and intrigued to know what Matt means by visually. Hmm. Another thing to keep in mind is that Master Raymond never visited - whether that was a dream or actually happened we don't know - Claire in the novels. Though the show decided to go this route perhaps to give us yet another major coincidence in this whole storyline.

Courtesy: Starz

We don't know much about Outlander season 8, aka the final season, just yet in terms of what we're going to see. But of course this plot line is going to be an important and key one. Starz shared a little teaser on social media of Jamie's words from season 6 :"When the day shall come that we do part, if my last words are not 'I love you," ye'll ken it was because I didna have time."

The video is also accompanied by Jamie's signature kissing Claire's hand in an unfamiliar location. Perhaps they do make it back to Frasers Ridge (fingers crossed!) and rebuild their home. I'd love to see that. That voiceover both gives me all the feels, but also makes me nervous for what's to come. Why would the show use that quote in particular? Gah! It's not joke how Jamie and Claire's lives are always in danger. I just need them to finally find some peace already.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about Outlander season 8, aka the final season, on Starz.