Captain Terrance is the true hero of Outer Banks season 4 so far
We haven't seen Captain Terrance since Outer Banks season 2, though he pops back in the newest installment of the Netflix series in Outer Banks season 4. And he definitely proved that he's the true hero of this season's story so far. SPOILERS BELOW FROM PART 1.
If you remember back in the second season, we meet Terrance (and Cleo!) after John B and Sarah are on the run, and there's a reward out for them. Terrance captures them and is out to get the reward. Though he at first comes off as gruff and uncaring, it turns out he actually helps John B and Sarah. And he was a father figure for Cleo.
He pops back into the story in Outer Banks season 4 episode 4, as Lightner and his crew have hired him. That is what he's known to do. Though Terrance did not know that Cleo and the Pogues were involved. And though it seemed like he was going to double cross her at first, it was just an act in front of Lightner. He warns Cleo to listen as these are very dangerous men and to just hand over the amulet. Terrance was also able to convince Lightner not to kill her and the Pogues.
Of course Cleo doesn't want to hand it over so easily so she tries to trick Lightner, but he's unfortunately stronger than her. Pope eventually makes a mad dash back to Poguelandia 2.0 to deliver the amulet in exchange for Cleo's life. And during this time Terrance tries to protect her, and then does so one final, heartbreaking time.
Pope is a few seconds too late from the deadline and so Lightner attacks Cleo and Pope. In trying to save her, Terrance fights Lightner and is unfortunately caught in the crossfire. Lightner fatally shoots Captain Terrance, and this is one of the worst things that could happen to Cleo.
He really proved himself to be a true hero. Despite him constantly on the lookout for money, he put Cleo first due to their history. He took her in and raised her since she was 13 years old. And like most of the Pogues, she didn't have a family, and he was hers.
This loss is a hard one, despite us not spending much time with Terrance. But because of his selfless act of trying to protect Cleo, clearly caring about her like a daughter, he really turned out to be a real one. RIP Captain Terrance. This is definitely going to effect Cleo going forward in Outer Banks season 4 part 2, as we've already seen vengeance is on her mind in part 1. This loss is not going to be easy for her to get over anytime soon. Though we know Pope, and her friends, will be by her side.
Outer Banks season 4 Part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out all of our recaps and reviewsof the first half of the season as well!