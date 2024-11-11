Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, Silo season 2, and so many more exciting releases this week! (Nov. 11 - Nov. 15, 2024)
If you want my honest opinion, I think what's available to watch on streaming this week is the best one in November 2024, and even from past months overall. Each month has brought exciting new releases but they've been spread out. However the week of Nov. 11 - Nov. 15, 2024 has so many shows for us to look forward to! Check them out below:
- Bad Sisters season 2 - Wednesday, Nov. 13 on Apple TV+
- Say Nothing - Thursday, Nov. 14 on Hulu
- Cross - Thursday, Nov. 14 on Prime Video
- Day of the Jackal - Thursday, Nov. 14 on Peacock
- Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 - Friday, Nov. 15 on Netflix
- Silo season 2 - Friday, Nov. 15 on Apple TV+
Ready to learn more about some of these releases? Keep on reading for the details!
Bad Sisters season 2
If you became a fan of Eve Hewson from Netflix's The Perfect Couple earlier this year, then you're going to want to check her out in Bad Sisters season 2 on Apple TV+! The show is also a murder mystery-ish sort of story. The Garvey sisters might be a little dysfunctional in a way, but nowhere near the Winburys!
The second season premieres Wednesday Nov. 13, 2024 with the first two episodes. Then going forward, one new installment will be released weekly. There's a total of 8 episodes. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Nov. 13
- Episode 2 - Nov. 13
- Episode 3 - Nov. 20
- Episode 4 - Nov. 27
- Episode 5 - Dec. 4
- Episode 6 - Dec. 11
- Episode 7 - Dec. 18
- Episode 8 - Dec. 25
Silo season 2
The show I'm personally most looking forward to seeing back on our screens is definitely Silo season 2! Starring Rebecca Ferguson, the series became an instant hit when it first came out in May 2023. And now, it's time to find out what happens to Juliette since she's out of the silo. It's going to be so good.
Joining Ferguson onscreen are Steve Zahn, Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.
Silo season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 on Apple TV+ with only one episode. Each week, the 10-episode season will release one installment until the finale on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Trust me, you don't want to miss it!