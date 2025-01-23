The Couple Next Door episode 2 guide: How to watch, preview, and more

Um, would you look at that? Things seem to be moving quite quickly between the two couples in the next episode of The Couple Next Door! The image above suggests things will be moving along when it comes to the attraction between this foursome. Let's get into the details of how to watch the new episode and what it's all about!

The Couple Next Door episode 2, "Tangled Temptations," premieres Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 on Starz. You can either start streaming on the app at 12 a.m. ET, or wait until the linear debut at 9 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. For those of you on the west coast or midwest, guess what? The release time online is actually Thursday night thanks to time zone differences. We broke it all down for you below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays

Courtesy of STARZ

As someone who lives in the midwest, I always love those midnight ET drops because that means I can technically watch sooner. If you think about it that way. Girl math, is all I'll say. The show is a great welcome to fellow Outlander fans, as we've now entered the official Droughtlander with season 7 being over. And this psychological drama stars the one and only Sam Heughan, who plays our beloved Jamie Fraser.

Alright, so what can we expect to see in the new episode? "Tangled Temptations" is certainly a fitting title as the synopsis teases the "electric chemistry between Danny and Evie increases, amusing Becka and horrifying Pete." Oop. There's going to be some drama. I guess not everyone is on board this attraction train.

Elsewhere, "Danny's moonlighting takes a dangerous turn and Alan's obsession with Becka grows." Ew, Alan. He's definitely a creep, as we saw in the first episode. And I was expecting for us to continue to see more of him, unfortunately. I'm really interested to see how the dynamics between the two couples are going to evolve, especially with Pete seemingly not interested in this situation. We'll find out soon!

The promotional images also give us a look at what's to come. There's a mystery woman Danny is speaking with, played by actress Deirdre Mullins. She takes on the role of Lena. There's also some more looks at the beach day, and everyone - or almost everyone - getting up close and personal. Check them out below!

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

Courtesy of STARZ

