There's some great streaming options this week! Here's 9 shows to check out (Oct. 14 - Oct. 18, 2024)
Are you ready for a new week of streaming? October 2024 has brought with it so many great premieres and releases, and that continues this week as well, Oct. 14. - Oct. 18, 2024. There's a wide variety of shows making their debuts, no matter what genre you're interested in. We shared all of this week's premieres below:
- Beyond Black Beauty - premieres Oct. 15 on Prime Video
- Tell Me Lies season 2 finale - streams Oct. 16 on Hulu
- American Horror Stories season 4 - premieres Oct. 15 on FX and Hulu
- Shrinking season 2 - premieres Oct. 16 on Apple TV+
- The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 - premieres Oct. 17 on Netflix
- The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh - premieres Oct. 17 on Prime Video
- The Devil's Hour season 2 - premieres Oct. 18 on Prime Video
- Rivals - premieres Oct. 18 on Hulu
- Hysteria! - premieres Ot. 18 on Peacock
The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 on Netflix
Get ready for the return of the best attorney in town! The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premieres with all 10 episodes Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024 on Netflix. The legal drama is based on the fifth book in the novel franchise of the same name by Michael Connelly. It's definitely been a success since it first came out, and fans are already excited to see what comes next in the new season.
The third season stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in the lead role, and he's joined by returning cast members Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, DaCosta, Neve Campbell, Elliot Gould, Krista Warner, Fiona Rene, and Devon Graye. There's also a number of new cast members joining the crew - Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez.
Rivals on Hulu
If you're looking for a new show with an intriguing premise, then you might want to check out Rivals on Hulu. The series premieres Friday, Oct. 18. There's a total of 8 episodes, though it's not clear just yet whether the show is a binge drop or episodes will premiere weekly.
The series stars David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit, Bella Maclean, Caitriona Chandler, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Oliver Chris, and many more as it's an ensemble cast. We shared the synopsis below:
"Set against the backdrop of power-grabbing social elites, "Rivals" dives headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986, where hair-dos are big and ambitions are even bigger. Deals are brokered in boardrooms, as well as bedrooms. Nobody can be sure who will come out on top. With every man and woman out only for themselves, can true love really blossom? "