This The Handmaid's Tale season 6 filming update means we're getting the release window Hulu promised

We come bearing amazing, but also bittersweet, news my fellow The Handmaid's Tale fans! The last time we had new episodes was all the way back in November 2022. So season 6 being a long wait is definitely an understatement. Though thanks to a new filming update from one of the actors, it looks like we're on track for the release window we were promised. And we have the official premiere date too!

Production has wrapped on The Handmaid's Tale season 6

O-T Fagbenle, who plays June's husband Luke, took to social media to share that filming has officially wrapped on The Handmaid's Tale season 6. He also dropped a bunch of cute photos of him with his co-stars including Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, and Madeline Brewer.

The cast is all hugs, cuddles, and laughs which is the complete opposite of what the show is all about. But it makes our hearts happy to see how much they get along, and these snaps definitely put a smile on my face. Check out the images below!

The filming update is of course good in terms of us getting the new episodes of the season. It's been previously announced that the sixth seasonwill premiere sometime in spring 2025 on Hulu. And now the streamer has given us the official release date too! The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres Tuesday, April 8, 2025 on Hulu.

It's true that there's still post-production to do. Though what helps the series is that it's not a binge drop. It's weekly releases. So even if the team doesn't finish editing all the episodes by the time the dystopian drama's new season premieres, they have some time to work on the backend of the season.

Courtesy: Hulu

Get ready to say goodbye

It's not 100% clear yet whether season 6 is going to be the usual 10 episodes or 13 like we saw in seasons 2 and 3. What is interesting to note is the fact that the one and only June actress, Moss, is directing once again! She got in charge behind the scenes for the first two episodes and the final two episodes of the season, and series.

And that's where the bittersweet part about all of this comes in. The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is the final season. I mean, I'll be honest. I'm ready to find out how all of this comes to an end of sort. At least when it comes to June's journey.

Will she and Luke ever reunite together, and with Hannah? Are June and Nick endgame? Will Gilead ever fall? There's lots of questions going into these final set of episodes. And even if I'm ready for them, this is a strong show that's been with us since 2017. It's going to be hard to say goodbye. At least there's spin-off series The Testaments to look forward to!

