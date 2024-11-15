John Bell, Charles Vandervaart discuss their characters' journeys and more in Outlander season 7 part 2 (Interview)
It's time to chat with two of our personal fan-favorite actors and characters, John Bell and Charles Vandervaart! Of course we know Bell as the lovable Young Ian, who is finally coming back home to Scotland when Outlander season 7 part 2 picks up, and sees his parents for the first time in almost 10 years!
Then there's William, who Vandervaart teases will be on a difficult path in season 7B as there's discoveries made, making him lose his sense of identity. Ooh! The two actors provide even more teases in Show Snob's exclusive interview with the two, which you can watch or read below. Plus, make sure to scroll down to the end of the post for more Outlander interviews with the actors and executive producers.
John Bell on Young Ian's return to Lallybroch in Outlander 7B
Show Snob: Can you tell me a little bit about what the homecoming to Scotland is like and the effect it has on Young Ian?
John Bell: I mean, this is a full circle moment for Ian. This is where we first met, our Young Ian all those years ago, nine years ago, when he was taken back from Edinburgh to home to be chastised. And I imagine maybe he's feeling like he's gonna be chastised a little bit again. He might get a clipper around the head from his ma. Why haven't you come home? It's been so long. But I I think when Ian steps through that arch of Lallybroch again, they recognize in him a very different man than the one that left. And for him, it's a very emotional return because his father's not well, and there's a lot to be said and be told in in a little amount of time. So there's a lot of complicated emotions going on for Ian in this return home to Scotland. But, ultimately, I think it's exactly where he needs to be to heal, to move forward, and to get some good advice and probably a really good squeeze because he deserves it. Our boy deserves to be happy.
SS: There's a scene between Young Ian and his father that's so heartwarming. I love that scene. Why was that so important for him, and how is that going to affect his character going forward?
Bell: I'm glad you really love that scene because it's my favorite. Obviously, Ian's been away from his family for so long, not for a lack of a paternal figure. Jamie is very much his second father. But, to get to go back home to Scotland is a real moment of reflection for him. I don't think he quite knows what's going to happen when he gets home. I think it's a lot of anxiety and worry and fear. But there's also healing in that moment between him and his past, his decisions that he made. And that really is only provided through the wonderful father figure that is old Ian Murray. And working again with Steven Cree, he's beautiful. He's one of my faves. Very, very funny. And I've got Kristen Atherton, shout out for her. [It's] an incredibly challenging role of having to take on from Laura Donnelly, an iconic character, and doing it flawlessly. So, yeah. It was a it was a beautiful full circle moment.
SS: What I like about the show is that there's constant character development. Is there something Young Ian learns about himself in Outlander season 7 part 2?
Bell: Yes. I think Ian is going to learn that his past does not define him. The actions that he takes now and the things that he is willing to chase and the compromises that he's willing to make will define who he is, continuing forward. Ian has been someone who has, I think, always had to look behind him and has been unable, maybe, to heal sometimes. Or [it] has taken a long time. So I think he's going to be finding himself in a situation where he feels very complete and in control.
SS: How difficult is Young Ian and Rachel's love journey going to be in this arc, and how big of a threat is Mr. Bug?
Bell: What I can tease about Ian and Rachel, is that these are two people who are mad for each other, and I think are on each other's minds 24/7. They share a very spiritual connection because these are two people that come from very different worlds. But there's some sort of common theme. Something brings them together, a magnetism, or maybe it's the fact that they're both kind of rebels. Rachel being a Quaker, she is a Quaker, but she's not always the most Quaker. And Ian, of course, has always kind of forged his own path. So those two connect on that level a lot. But like any young couple, there's going to be compromise. There's going to be vulnerability. There's going to be baggage that needs to be sorted out. And so I think that the audience are really going to enjoy seeing these two characters, fall in love, and really show a a more vulnerable side to each of them.
Arch Bug however, made a threat. And I think he means to deliver on that threat. Ian takes it very, very seriously. But as we all know, we're caught up in the moment. He's just been to Scotland. He's just getting back to America. Will he find Rachel? Where is she? Where's Rolo? Maybe it slips his mind that there is a very malevolent and a person that has little to lose. Do you know what I mean? Like, [Arch] has nothing to lose. And sometimes those are the most dangerous kind of enemies.
SS: Going into part 1, it was really teased that there's a love triangle going on between Ian, Rachel, and William. Ian and Rachel seem to be on a good path right now. Will we see that come into play?
Bell: I think the audience are going to have to wait to find out. But, I mean, I would ask them, you know, who would you choose? The stuck up English soldier or the sexy Mohawk warrior? Like, come on. I think Ian and Rachel are are kind of made for each other. And there's a lot of love that they share between them. I don't know if William has caught on to that quite yet. So I don't know if it's quite a love triangle, or maybe just an awkward third wheel. [Laughs]
SS: Well, I'm Team Ian!
Bell: Thank you!
Charles Vandervaart teases William loses his "sense of identity"
SS: I don't want to stir up any drama, but John said that William is sort of a third wheel in this William, Rachel, Ian situation. He doesn't think it's really a love triangle anymore. What do you have to say about that?
Charles Vandervaart: [Laughs} I think I think he's right. They're the two wheels of the bicycle and William's just the extra training wheel that's kind of there that no one ever uses. I think they're soulmates and William is just - it's really tough. Right? And I think every young person kind of deals with that at some point in their life. Or they see someone, they're like, wow. This person is perfect. And it's just not quite meant to be. William has a lot of growing to do. I think, eventually, he'll find love. Let's hope. Let's pray for William. He takes a lot of L's these days. But maybe one day he'll find love. I think you can't really compete with the connection that those two have.
SS: Do you think William is going to realize that quickly, or is it going to take him a while?
Vandervaart: It's gonna be harsh, I think. Yeah. Especially with all that happens with William, at that point in his life in this [Outlander] season 7B season. He has a lot of stuff going on with his identity, and he needs someone to talk to and someone to help him get through that. And that might mean reaching out to Rachel Hunter because he's in a lot of pain. It's never great to solve your issues by putting it on someone else. So something tells me that's not going to turn out very well for William. We'll see what happens.
SS: Going off of that, I feel like the first part of the season was William coming to terms with and learning what war really is. He's now experienced loss and the battle of it all. Where do we see him in part 2 and what does his journey look like?
Vandervaart: He had a very strong sense of direction at the beginning of 7A. That is [now] questioned. I think he's a bit disillusioned to the ideas of war, and he realizes how horrific it is. But he still is very much rooted in his identity as a lord and someone who fights for king and country. And then when we pick back up in 7B, that kind of all falls apart. His entire sense of identity is taken from him. So I think he has less of a sense of direction and and less of a clear path in his life. And that leads him down some messy roads. There's a lot of chaos that happens. And I think the pain that he has and that he's holding inside of him, he doesn't deal with it in a great way and people around him get hurt. But, I think when he's his best self, he realizes that the people that love him, even if they did lie to him or betray him in his eyes, they still love him unconditionally. Mostly, I'm thinking about Lord John Grey and their relationship. I think they'll end up on good terms with each other eventually.
* This interview has been edited for length and clarity
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22 on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we have lots more interviews with the cast and EPs coming!