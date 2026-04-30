Man on Fire season 1 episode 2 recap: Poe finds her life in danger

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 2!

The first episode of Man on Fire season 1 introduced viewers to the protagonist, John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary who is pulled into a dangerous situation after discovering that his old friend was killed in a bombing in Brazil. He then takes on a dual mission. That's ensuring his friend’s teenage daughter, Poe, is safely returned to the United States, while also uncovering who was responsible for the deadly attack.

With Poe being the only witness to the explosion, I doubt the bad guys are going to let her slip away that easily. In other words, this means Creasy’s mission is only going to get more dangerous from here. Now, let's move on to the second episode of Man on Fire season 1 to see how the story continues!

Billie Boullet as Poe Rayburn in Episode 102 of Man on Fire | Juan Rosas/Netflix

Poe's failed attempt at leaving Brazil

The second episode opens with Creasy and Poe being escorted to the airport by President Carmo's men so Poe can board a flight back to America. However, Creasy notices that they're being followed. Remember when we were shown a man named Osmar setting up some kind of ambush at the end of the first episode? He's sent his men after Creasy and Poe. Creasy tells their driver to divert immediately, and the driver takes them to a private military facility.

While there, they meet Soares, who advises Creasy that it would be best to interview Poe on-site before arranging her flight back to the United States. If you recall from the first episode, Carmo and Soares are hoping to get information out of Poe about what she saw during the condo bombing. Creasy then tells Poe to go into the room where she'll be interviewed while he speaks with Soares.

During their conversation, Creasy tells Soares he believes there’s a leak in his chain of command, as there’s no logical way their movements could have been tracked unless someone on the inside is tipping off the bad guys. He then joins Poe in the adjoining room. There, he asks her to walk him through everything she remembers from just before the bombing. Meanwhile, Soares is recording the interview from another room.

Poe explains to Creasy that she fell off her bike at an intersection on her way home after a couple of white vans and a motorcycle ran a red light. Creasy then shows her a series of photos of different white vans, and she identifies the ones she saw. Poe also tells him that she recalls catching a brief glimpse of the motorcyclist’s face. Their interview then stops here.

Later on, Creasy tells Soares that their next step should be to pull traffic and security cameras in the area from the morning of the bombing. That way, they might be able to get the license plate information of the vans. Soares then tells Creasy that he'll send a small team to do it and that he'll have a plane ready for Poe to leave on soon.

It’s now time for Poe to head back to America, but shortly after she boards the plane at the military facility, the situation takes a sudden turn when Osmar’s men arrive. After an intense situation that ends with some of Osmar's men dead, Creasy and Poe manage to make it out alive. In the aftermath, they also manage to take one of Osmar’s men hostage. His name is Tiago. They then go into hiding.

Creasy requests Melo's help

Elsewhere, Melo talks to her friend Gabi at her house. Gabi tries to convince her to move to the States because she doesn't believe it's safe in Brazil anymore. During this scene, we learn that Melo's husband was murdered and that she has a daughter. However, her conversation with Gabi is cut short when she receives a call from Creasy.

Creasy explains to Melo over the phone that he's currently taking care of a teenage girl who lost her family in the condo bombing. He also explains that Poe saw the perpetrators, so his goal is to get her out of the country safely. Melo is reluctant to help at first, but ultimately changes her mind and heads to where Creasy is hiding.

Once Melo meets with Creasy, she tells him what she wants in return for her help in finding him and Poe a temporary place to stay. She tells Creasy that she wants relocation with proper papers, and Creasy agrees to her terms. As they get ready to leave, Creasy speaks by phone with an old friend and CIA field agent, Henry Tappan. Tappan tells Creasy that he's going to have a plane sent to Brazil to bring him and Poe back to America. Creasy then asks him for extra cash and transportation while they're still there.

After a long trip, Melo finally brings Creasy and Poe to their new temporary lodging. It's a favela run by people she trusts, like her cousin. Meanwhile, Tiago is being held hostage in the car's trunk. Melo takes Creasy and Poe to an apartment and leaves. Creasy then leaves shortly after to go take care of business. He temporarily leaves Poe in Melo's care, trusting that she’ll keep her safe while he deals with the situation at hand.

What's the situation at hand, you ask? Well, it's time for Creasy to interrogate Tiago. He holds him hostage in a nearby auto shop and tortures him for answers. During this scene, we learn that Osmar works for the FRP but Tiago doesn't. Osmar just hired Tiago and his gang after the condo bombing to take out Creasy and Poe.

With all this new information, Creasy now has a new mission. While he does plan to send Poe back to America, he wants to see what they're up against first. In other words, he wants to find Osmar before things spiral further out of control.

Creasy asks Melo to get him a car so Tiago can take him to Osmar's place. Then Creasy tells Poe that she's not leaving Brazil just yet before asking her a strange question. He asks her how she feels about the sight of blood. This is where the second episode wraps up.

You can stream Man on Fire season 1 on Netflix right now.