Man on Fire season 1 episode 7 recap: Creasy’s big plan and new job assignment

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 7!

In the sixth episode of Man on Fire season 1, Creasy learned from Ferraz about who was truly behind the condo bombing. Ferraz revealed that President Carmo and Soares were not just involved. They orchestrated the entire operation from behind the scenes, using the attack as part of a larger scheme tied to power, control, and the upcoming election.

Ferraz and his FRP organization were set up by them, and now Creasy is set up as well. At first, Ferraz said he had proof of Carmo and Soares' involvement. He told Creasy that he had two phone call recordings of conversations he had with Carmo and Soares about the bombing and that they were placed in a safe deposit box. This was going to be Creasy's way of taking them down.

However, Ferraz would later tell Creasy in the sixth episode that he lied just so he could live. He also told Creasy about Tappan's involvement in the bombing. Creasy learned from Ferraz that Tappan was the person who told Carmo and Soares to blow up Rayburn's condo building. He was also the person on the motorcycle.

Now, Tappan is also on Creasy's hit list. In the end, the sixth episode wrapped up with Creasy forced to regroup and rethink his strategy. Now, let's move on to the seventh and final episode to see how the first season of Man on Fire comes to a close!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 102 of Man on Fire | Juan Rosas/Netflix

Creasy's plan to bring down Carmo, Soares, and Tappan

The seventh episode opens with Creasy, Melo, and Ivan meeting in an abandoned warehouse to plan their next move against Carmo, Soares, and Tappan. Creasy suspects that Tappan set up a “dead man’s switch” as a form of protection. He believes Tappan secretly recorded his discussions with Carmo and Soares about the condo bombing scheme, ensuring that if they ever turn on him, the evidence would automatically be sent to the authorities and the media.

Creasy’s plan is to kill Tappan first. This will then trigger the dead man’s switch in the process and force the hidden recordings and information into the open. In his mind, it’s the only way to expose the full conspiracy and ensure Carmo, Soares, and everyone involved are finally held accountable. The only problem is that Creasy needs to find a way to be in the same room as Tappan.

What’s the plan? Well, first, Creasy and his crew make a recording on a tape. Then, they rig the tape with a poison compound and place it inside a safe deposit box. The idea is that when the tape is played, the mechanism will release a toxic substance. It won't be enough to kill Creasy's enemies outright, but it will be enough to panic them and force them into the open.

This becomes Creasy’s bait, designed to draw Carmo, Soares, and Tappan out of hiding. But first, they have to figure out how to get the tape to Tappan. This is when a fake robbery comes into play. Ivan offers up his father's condo as the perfect location to stage the setup. Since Tappan, Carmo, and Soares are looking for Creasy and Poe, news of the alleged break-in will quickly draw them in.

They even capture Vico in the garage of the condo, unaware that he intentionally allowed himself to be taken so he could feed them just enough information to keep Creasy’s plan on track. During interrogation, Vico tells Soares and Tappan a fabricated story. He tells them he was hired by Creasy to break into a safe at the condo. He then goes on to say that instead of cash, he discovered a key to a safe deposit box hidden inside.

In addition, Vico tells Soares and Tappan that Creasy supposedly mentioned the safe deposit box contains a tape recording of a conversation Ferraz allegedly had with Carmo. Soares and Tappan then immediately assume it’s an incriminating recording of Ferraz and Carmo discussing the condo bombing plan. But of course, we know this is all part of the larger setup Creasy has carefully engineered. The tape is just of Creasy warning them that they're about to be poisoned.

Tappan and Soares retrieve the tape and play it, only to realize too late that they’ve walked straight into Creasy’s trap. They're then rushed to the hospital, where Creasy, Poe, and the rest of his crew wait for their arrival.

Creasy takes down his enemies

The plan is for Poe to make sure Tappan spots her as soon as he arrives at the hospital. This will prompt him to alert security and send them after her. That diversion will then clear the room, leaving Tappan alone and giving Creasy the opening he needs to take him out. At first, the plan goes smoothly.

While Poe flees through the hospital with security in pursuit, Creasy tracks Tappan, who has already warned Soares that they’ve been set up. But just as Creasy closes in, Soares suddenly confronts him. Luckily, Creasy ends up breaking free and catches up to Tappan. This then leads to a brutal physical fight between the two.

However, Creasy is forced to retreat after police burst through the doors and start shooting. Meanwhile, Poe and the rest of Creasy's crew find themselves in a gun fight with police elsewhere in the hospital. They quickly begin to run out of ammo, and Poe yells through her earpiece for Creasy's help.

At this moment, Creasy tracks Tappan down again inside one of the hospital rooms. The two then immediately engage in a fight. Tappan briefly gains the upper hand when Creasy slips into a trance-like state, allowing him to wrap a cord around Creasy’s neck and begin strangling him.

But just as things start to turn dire, Creasy suddenly snaps back to reality. He reaches for a scalpel on the floor and drives it into Tappan’s upper leg. This forces him to release his grip and stagger back. Creasy then presses the advantage, pursuing him and forcing the scalpel deeper before yanking it free.

Tappan collapses to the floor, bleeding heavily while struggling to stay conscious. With Tappan incapacitated, Creasy then moves on to find Poe and the rest of his crew. Moments later, Soares and the police storm into the room and attempt to save Tappan. However, it's too late. He's already lost too much blood, and his pulse is fading.

As police close in on Poe and the rest of Creasy’s crew, who are hiding elsewhere in the hospital, Creasy pushes a cart loaded with chemicals toward their position. He then ignites a separate bottle of chemicals and hurls it at the cart. The impact triggers a massive explosion, and flames erupt across the area. The fire even engulfs the advancing officers.

Creasy manages to rescue Poe and the rest of his crew, and they make a run for it. However, he’s briefly slowed down when a police officer shoots him in the arm. Despite the injury, Creasy regains control of the situation. He overpowers the officer and shoots him before continuing his escape. But then he runs into Soares who has taken Poe hostage.

As Soares prepares to shoot Creasy first before killing Poe, Creasy subtly signals to Poe to use the self-defense skills he taught her. Poe then reacts quickly, driving her arm back into Soares’s torso to break free. In the struggle, however, Soares accidentally fires his weapon, hitting Creasy in the chest. Creasy and Soares then start fighting while on the floor. The physical altercation ultimately ends with Creasy fatally shooting Soares in the head.

Creasy is given a new job assignment

The seventh episode then cuts to a much later time. Melo listens to the news while outside by the beach in Rio de Janeiro. According to the news report, President Carmo has been arrested after the release of documents and video evidence linked him, Soares, and Tappan to a conspiracy to use the FRP as a front to conduct the condo bombing. The news report also reveals that Creasy's name has been cleared. During this scene, we learn that Melo and her daughter will be staying in Brazil.

The episode then cuts to another part of Brazil, where Vico and Livro are riding in Ivan's helicopter. It looks like they work for him now. Back in America, Poe gives a touching speech at her family's funeral. Creasy then briefly talks with her before he receives an incoming call. It's Director Moncrief at the CIA! He has a new job for Creasy that he thinks he would be a good fit for.

The mission involves individuals Creasy previously crossed paths with in Mexico City. Yes, this is the same place where his entire team was killed. You know, the previous mission that left him with severe PTSD? The full details of the job remain unclear, but Moncrief asks Creasy if it’s something he would be willing to take on. Creasy then tells him to send over the information, and with that, the seventh and final episode of Man on Fire season 1 comes to a close.

All seven episodes of Man on Fire season 1 are now streaming on Netflix.