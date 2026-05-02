Man on Fire season 1 episode 6 recap: Creasy learns the truth about the condo bombing

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 6!

The fifth episode of Man on Fire season 1 saw Tappan finally arrive in Brazil. Though viewers are aware his real goal is to eliminate Creasy and Poe, he continues to pose as an ally to Creasy. Meanwhile, Creasy spent most of the fifth episode evading detection while carefully advancing his plan to infiltrate the prison to find Ferraz.

In the final scene, Creasy, with Vico’s help, successfully breaks into the Brazilian correctional facility. Meanwhile, Tappan discovered his location and told his co-conspirator to put the prison on lockdown. Will Creasy be able to reach Ferraz and uncover the truth before the lockdown seals him in, or will Tappan finally get the upper hand as the prison becomes a deadly trap with no clear way out? Let's move on to episode 6 to find out!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 106 of Man on Fire | Netflix

Creasy learns the truth about the bombing from Ferraz

Now, the sixth episode picks up immediately in the aftermath of the prison lockdown triggered by Creasy’s break-in. We're shown a brief scene of Ferraz, who seems to already know that Creasy has made it inside the facility. While guards are rushing to secure the prison, Creasy starts placing small explosive devices on the outside of several prison cells.

He then sets them off and out runs the prisoners. Of course, this causes chaos. But this is what Creasy wanted. Now, he can get to Ferraz without any interruptions. After beating up Ferraz's cellmates, Creasy pulls him from the cell, restrains his hands and mouth with tape, and places him inside one of the carts. He then takes him to a secret spot in the prison where he can interrogate him.

While there, Creasy immediately questions Ferraz about the identity of the person on the motorcycle the morning of the condo bombing. However, Ferraz doesn't give him a direct answer. He basically tells Creasy that he was set up and that he is now too. The episode then cuts to Ivan's penthouse, where Melo, Poe, Livro, and the others watch a live news report.

According to the report, the Brazilian authorities have claimed that they've found evidence of email communications pointing to the involvement of Creasy in the condo bombing. How? Well, Ferraz explains to Creasy that some unidentified people had him create fake emails that showed he was aware of the bombing and that he acted as their inside man. In other words, Creasy is being set up with false evidence to make him look guilty.

The news report also shared that the authorities believe Creasy might be holding Poe hostage. However, Poe tells the others that it's all a lie. But while Ivan is on her side, he tells her they can't proceed with their relocation plans to Portugal until everything is cleared up. Back at the prison, Ferraz helps Creasy realize who was truly behind the bombing.

If you recall from an earlier episode, we learned that the FRP was behind the attack. But according to the FRP leader, Ferraz, their organization has no history of committing such violence against civilians. He tells Creasy to think about who benefited most from the bombing. The government! Specifically, President Carmo and Soares.

Now, why would they orchestrate something so devastating? According to Ferraz, it's because they wanted total control. With the election coming up, President Carmo needed a way to secure public support and tighten his grip on power. By orchestrating the bombing and framing the FRP, they could position themselves as protectors of the people. This would then likely sway voters in their favor.

So essentially, they caused a crisis on purpose so they could look like the solution. This would help them stay in power. Why did Ferraz decide to play a part? Well, it's not because he wanted to. He tells Creasy that Carmo and Soares had his family and used them as leverage to force his cooperation.

Creasy learns of Tappan's involvement in the bombing

Ferraz then asks Creasy if he can give him his satellite phone so that he can call his FRP members and give them the location of where his family is being held. However, Ferraz also knows Creasy won't just help him without something in return. So, he shares that he has proof of Carmo and Soares' involvement in the bombing.

He tells Creasy that he was able to record two phone calls between himself, Carmo, and Soares in which they directed him to conduct the attack. However, those recordings are in a safety deposit box. Ferraz then tells Creasy that he'll take him to it if he lets him make a call to get his family rescued.

However, Creasy doesn't agree to his terms. Ferraz then mentions a rogue CIA agent who was involved with the bombing as well. It's Tappan! Ferraz tells Creasy that Tappan was actually the person who told Carmo and Soares to bomb Rayburn's building. They were going to bomb another condo building, but they switched targets after Rayburn started talking about having leaks and insisting that Creasy could help run them down.

According to Ferraz, Tappan argued to Carmo and Soares that keeping Creasy and Rayburn alive was too much of a risk. That's why they switched targets. Ferraz then tells Creasy that Tappan also personally supervised the attack. This is when we find out that the person on the motorcycle was him! After talking with Poe over the phone, she confirms to Creasy that Tappan was the motorcyclist.

Ferraz lies about the recordings

Suddenly, Creasy hears noise nearby. It's Soares and the prison guards headed their way. Now, he and Ferraz have to get a move on it. Meanwhile, Melo and the others at Ivan's house are getting ready to head to the prison to rescue them. However, Poe and Marina stay behind. They even almost encounter Tappan and his men after they break into the penthouse, but Poe manages to get herself and Marina out safely.

Meanwhile, Melo, Livro, and Vico pose as bomb squad employees to gain access to the prison. While Melo and Vico head inside, Livro stays in the car as the getaway driver. Vico and Melo eventually meet Creasy and Ferraz in the facility, and they hand them the other bomb squad uniforms. They then all try to make their way out of the prison.

Creasy, however, turns back when he realizes that Ferraz has gone back. During this scene, Ferraz reveals to Creasy that he lied about having incriminating recordings involving Carmo and Soares. He explains that he lied because he wanted his help. He then says he intends to return to his prison cell, fearing that escaping could permanently destroy any chance of reuniting with his family. Ferraz also tells Creasy that he will try to delay Soares during any interrogation, buying them time to figure out how to bring those responsible for the bombing to justice.

Creasy then joins his crew outside and hops in the back of their getaway vehicle. They make their way to a big warehouse dock. While there, Creasy informs Ivan and Melo about Ferraz lying about the recordings. However, he doesn't tell Poe. Instead, he tells Melo that he has a plan. He's thinking about trading himself. How? That's something he doesn’t fully reveal. We'll just have to move on to the season 1 finale to find out!

Man on Fire season 1 can be streamed on Netflix.

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