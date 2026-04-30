Man on Fire season 1 episode 3 recap: Creasy’s search for Osmar

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 3!

After the condo bombing in the first episode of Man on Fire season 1, Creasy set his priority on getting Poe safely back to America. However, those plans were quickly disrupted when FRP member Osmar sent his men to eliminate her.

That’s what unfolded in the second episode, and now Creasy is more determined than ever to track him down even if it means delaying Poe's immediate return home in the process. With reluctant help from Tiago, will Creasy actually find Osmar? Follow along with our recap of the third episode to find out!

(L to R) Billie Boullet as Poe Rayburn and Jefferson Batista as Livro in Episode 103 of Man on Fire | Juan Rosas/Netflix

Creasy finds Osmar's hideout

Remember when Creasy asked Poe at the end of the second episode if she could handle seeing blood? Well, it's because he needed to stage their deaths. The third episode opens with Creasy and Poe lying on the ground as fake blood spreads around them, while Melo documents the scene by taking photos. However, it's unclear at the moment why they needed to do this.

Later on, Creasy informs Poe that Tappan will send an extraction team at midnight to take her home to America. He then leaves her to go handle business. What's the business? Well, it's to have Tiago take him to Osmar's hideout. But before doing so, Creasy places a homemade blasting cap into his chest. Why? Essentially, it's his way of getting back at Tiago if he decides to betray him. All he'll need to do is push a button, and it will detonate.

Meanwhile, Poe is left in the care of Melo’s cousin, Beto. Well, at least at first. Beto is affiliated with one of the favela’s local gangs, and although he promises Creasy he’ll keep Poe safe while he’s gone, he ultimately hands the responsibility off to his younger brother, Livro, instead. Poe and Livro end up bonding while Creasy is away.

Elsewhere, Creasy speaks by phone with one of Tappan's men. The man tells Creasy that he's got the money he requested from Tappan. The conversation then shifts to the FRP, with the man explaining that the group has been causing problems for President Carmo but ultimately only succeeded in getting their leader, Ferraz, imprisoned. He goes on to suggest that Ferraz’s replacement may have retaliated by orchestrating the bombing of the condo building. Creasy then asks the man if he knows a man named Osmar, but the man says he doesn't.

Later on, Tiago takes Creasy to Osmar’s hideout. However, they don’t enter the building at first. Instead, Tiago communicates with Osmar through a phone box. During this scene, we learn why Creasy staged his and Poe’s deaths. It was so Tiago could report back to Osmar that he successfully completed the job of killing them. Since Tiago gets paid for his jobs, Osmar would then arrange a meeting between them so he can pay him. This is when Creasy would ambush him.

Creasy then has Tiago take him inside Osmar's hideout, but Tiago makes a bad decision and tries to attack him. This leads to Creasy pushing the button to detonate the blasting cap in his chest, and Tiago falls over the railing to the first floor of the building. However, this loud noise instantly alerts everyone inside the hideout. After a brief gun fight, Osmar ultimately gets away.

Creasy breaks into Osmar's house

Elsewhere, Poe and Livro encounter a rival gang while venturing through the favela. Their leader, Vico, is an enemy of Beto, and the situation initially looks like it could turn violent. However, Vico ultimately decides to let them leave. Once they return to the apartment, Poe immediately contacts Creasy and updates him on everything that just occurred.

However, Creasy can't stay on the phone for long because he receives a call on the other phone he just purchased from a nearby store. It's Osmar! Creasy talks to Osmar on the phone briefly before hanging up and driving off. He then heads to a parking garage and cracks open the phone he just bought to find a tracking chip inside. Osmar's been tracking him! Creasy throws away the phone in the trash and then leaves the car behind. However, he doesn't leave the parking garage.

Instead, he waits for Osmar to arrive and then slips into his car while he and his men fan out searching for him. During this sequence, one of Osmar’s men presents Osmar with a business card from Melo’s car service. Creasy had accidentally dropped it earlier in a shop before the owner handed it over to Osmar’s crew.

Meanwhile, Osmar gets a call from Ferraz in prison, who informs him that he’s been pulled from leading the mission to eliminate Poe after failing to kill Creasy. Even so, the business card still proves useful. Osmar orders his men to track down Melo, and they eventually locate her. They then threaten her life if she doesn't cooperate and take them to where Poe is hiding.

The third episode ultimately comes to an end with Creasy breaking into Osmar’s house and sneaking into his son’s room while he’s gone. However, what he’s about to do is unclear. Our guess is that he’s getting ready to use the situation as leverage against Osmar, but we’ll have to jump into episode 4 to see how it all plays out!

Man on Fire season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.