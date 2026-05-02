Man on Fire season 1 episode 5 recap: Creasy breaks into a Brazilian prison

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 5!

The fourth episode of Man on Fire season 1 was all about Creasy holding Osmar and his family hostage to get information about who was behind the condo bombing. Meanwhile, Poe and Livro found themselves hostages as well by Osmar's men in the favela.

At the end of the episode, a successful hostage exchange took place. Creasy returned Osmar and his family to their people, while Poe and Livro were safely released in return. However, the biggest twist came in the final scene.

Tappan was revealed to be not who he seemed. In fact, he's headed to Brazil to eliminate both Poe and Creasy. They have no idea, though. Will he succeed in carrying out his mission? Continue on reading to follow along with our recap of the fifth episode!

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy in Episode 105 of Man on Fire | Guilherme Leporace/Netflix

Tappan lands in Brazil

Episode 5 opens with Creasy calling an old friend on the phone. His name is Ivan, and Creasy asks him for his help in securing relocation and new IDs. If you recall from the previous episode, all FRP members were arrested after Creasy provided Tappan with solid evidence linking the organization to the bombing. The CIA then passed the documents along to President Carmo and Soares, who quickly authorized the arrests.

However, Creasy wasn't confident that people wouldn't still come after Poe. So he told Poe, Melo, and Melo's daughter (Marina) that they all needed to relocate for safety. Now, they're temporarily staying elsewhere in Brazil and plan to relocate to Portugal with Ivan's help. So, what's up with the IDs? Well, they're not for Poe, Melo, or Marina. Instead, they're fake IDs for Creasy.

He travels from hotel to hotel across Brazil, discreetly tipping receptionists to alert him if anyone inquires about him. In addition to relocation and the IDs, Creasy also asks Ivan to help him break into a Brazilian prison. Why? Well, he wants to pay Ferraz a visit. After telling Poe, Melo, and Marina about them relocating to Portugal, Creasy receives a call from one of the hotels that he checked into. They inform him that someone came looking for him.

In the next scene, we learn that someone is Tappan. He's finally landed in Brazil, and he's on a mission to track down Creasy and Poe. Later, Creasy finally discovers that Tappan has made his way to Brazil. Tappan reaches out and records their conversation, hoping to trace Creasy’s location. He claims he’s there to help, but Creasy turns down the offer and hangs up. He then throws away the phone in a nearby trash can. However, Tappan is able to track the phone before it's disconnected.

Elsewhere, Melo goes to collect her money from one of the gang members at the favela. It's the money that she's going to use to pay Ivan for arranging her and Marina's relocation. While there, she witnesses Beto attempting to beat up Livro. She breaks up the fight and then chases after Vico, who also witnessed it. They briefly talk about the incident before the episode cuts to another scene.

Vico teams up with Creasy

Now, we're back at Creasy's hotel. Melo enters with Livro and Vico, and a physical altercation erupts between Vico and Creasy. Melo then steps in to break up the fight and explains why she brought Vico along. She tells Creasy that he can help him gain access to the Brazilian prison through a contact he has. Melo also tells Creasy that Vico wants to help get Livro out of the favela.

Although he wants to do it on his own, Creasy ultimately decides to accept the help. The night is then spent with them all having a joyful dinner. Creasy even gives Poe self-defense lessons. The next morning, Tappan heads to the location he tracked Creasy's phone to. Since there are two hotels nearby, he heads to one of them to see if that's where Creasy and Poe are staying. However, he finds out that they're not there. Tappan then leaves for the other one.

Elsewhere, Vico breaks into Beto's house and steals his money. Meanwhile, Creasy, Poe, Melo, Marina, and Livro quickly pack their stuff at the hotel and get on the elevator. Just as the doors shut, Tappan walks through the other elevator. That was a close call!

Creasy breaks into prison

Creasy, Poe, and the rest of their crew finally arrive at Ivan's luxurious mansion. While there, they devise a plan to get Creasy into the Brazilian prison. Later, Vico speaks with Livro and gives him the money he stole from Beto. Meanwhile, Creasy changes into a guard uniform. After saying his goodbyes, he and Vico then head to the prison.

The episode then cuts to the correctional facility. Creasy walks through the doors and goes through the inspection process. He then has Vico's guy sneak him into a cart. Meanwhile, Tappan has a security guard at Creasy's old hotel look through recent security footage. On the tape, Tappan discovers that Creasy was holding a guard uniform as he was leaving. Now he knows Creasy's at the prison and is going after Ferraz.

Tappan immediately makes a phone call to an unidentified contact and instructs them to place the prison on lockdown. The fifth episode then wraps up with a close-up shot of Creasy in the cart.

Man on Fire season 1 is streaming now only on Netflix.

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