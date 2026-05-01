Man on Fire season 1 episode 4 recap: Tappan isn't a good guy after all

Spoilers are ahead from Man on Fire season 1 episode 4!

The third episode of Man on Fire season 1 largely focused on Creasy’s efforts to track down Osmar after his failed attempt on Poe’s life. Meanwhile, Poe found herself bonding with the young brother of a gang member assigned to look after her in Creasy’s absence.

In the end, episode 3 ultimately wrapped up with Melo being forced to lead Osmar's men to Poe's location and Creasy sneaking into Osmar's house to potentially kidnap his son. But what really is Creasy's plan? Find out by following along with our recap of the fourth episode below!

(L to R) Alice Braga as Valeria Melo and Jefferson Batista as Livro in Episode 104 of Man on Fire | Juan Rosas/Netflix

Creasy learns disturbing details about the bombing from Osmar

Episode 4 opens with Tappan’s team sweeping an abandoned warehouse in Brazil. This was the designated extraction point for Creasy and Poe’s return to the U.S. But when neither of them shows up, the team contacts Tappan through a secure line to report the situation. Tappan then tells them to abort the mission.

The fourth episode then shifts to Osmar’s house, where Creasy has his son, Mateus, lead him to the panic room. Once inside, Creasy triggers the panic alarm, alerting Osmar and his wife, Luana, to their location. When the couple arrives, they attempt to reach for their weapons, but Creasy stops them by revealing that he has Mateus at gunpoint. Creasy then has Osmar close the panic room door so his men can't get in.

We’re then taken to the favela, where Melo and Osmar’s men show up. Melo uses her car’s headlights to signal to the local kids that she’s in danger. They run off and go tell Beto, Vico, and their men. Vico then tells Poe that they're after her, and Poe runs off. Of course, Livro chases after her.

Back at Osmar's house, Creasy ties up Osmar, Luana, and Mateus. He then moves Mateus into a separate section of the panic room before returning to face Osmar and Luana. Creasy grabs Osmar's phone and hits the record button before placing it on a nearby table. Now, it's time for Osmar to be interrogated because Creasy wants to know every detail about the bombing.

During this scene, we learn that Osmar's real name is actually Gabriel. He reveals that he was contacted by Emanuel Ferraz, aka the FRP leader, from prison. Creasy then grabs Osmar's laptop and begins taking photos from it of the FRP's plans for the condo bombing among other things. Why? You're about to find out.

The episode then shifts to the CIA base in the United States, where Tappan learns that Creasy has been forwarding him multiple documents and receipts tied to rented vans, chemical purchases, call records, and other evidence connected to the attack. He then instructs his team to ensure that anything further Creasy sends is routed directly to him. This is why Creasy was taking photos from the laptop!

We're then taken back to Osmar's house. Creasy learns that Ferraz ordered the condo bombing from prison and that Osmar activated the people in his cell of the FRP to carry out the operation. He also learns from Osmar about Tiago's involvement in the plot. Basically, when Ferraz got word that there was a witness to the bombing, he instructed Osmar to hire Tiago and his gang to take Poe and Creasy out. Tiago was in no way connected to the bombing. Instead, he was brought in afterward as hired muscle to eliminate anyone who could expose what really happened.

Creasy then has Osmar list every person who was involved with the bombing, especially the people who were there the morning it happened. However, Osmar isn't very forthcoming with information at first. It's not until Creasy chops off one of his fingers that he starts to break. Creasy then asks Osmar about the guy on the motorcycle that Poe saw, but Osmar tells him he has no idea who he was. He tells Creasy that Ferraz sent the guy to monitor them, but he never met him.

Osmar then goes on to tell Creasy that even if he and Poe had made it back to America, they still wouldn’t have been safe because the pursuit would have just continued. He also reveals to him that he received emails containing their residential addresses in the United States.

Poe and Livro are captured

Meanwhile, Poe and Livro have found themselves in a tricky situation at the favela. Osmar's men have captured them and are holding them at gunpoint. They force Poe to call Creasy, and she manages to tell him she needs help.

However, the call triggers memories of Creasy’s past mission, where his entire team was killed. This sends him into a trance-like, emotionally disoriented state. Osmar then seizes the moment and knocks him with his head. After hitting a table, Creasy passes out on the floor.

While Creasy is unconscious, Osmar tries to get his son to escape the panic room. However, Mateus hesitates and takes too long. This gives Creasy enough time to regain consciousness and intervene. Back at the favela, Vico attempts to take matters into his own hands and rescue Poe and Livro. However, the situation spirals out of control when he accidentally shoots Livro in the arm during the chaos. The guy who's holding Poe and Livro hostage then calls Osmar and tells him that he's going to kill them both. Creasy immediately tells Osmar to calm his men down.

We're then taken to the CIA base in America, where Tappan tells Director Moncrief that Creasy has been sending over evidence that confirms the FRP’s role in the bombing. Moncrief then proceeds to get Soares on the line to inform the Brazilian government.

The hostage exchange

After getting all the information he needed about the bombing and then speaking to Melo on the phone, Creasy decides to finally proceed with the hostage exchange. Basically, he will return Osmar and his family to their people in exchange for Poe and Livro being released. They all decide to meet up in a deserted area, and the exchange goes smoothly.

Later on, President Carmo decides to give a press conference on the recent developments in the condo bombing investigation. During his speech, Carmo tells the press that the Brazilian authorities have arrested all of the FRP members who planned and executed the attack. When it comes to Osmar specifically, he ultimately takes his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

The fourth episode then ends with a major twist, revealing that Tappan isn't on Creasy and Poe’s side after all. Although he tells Moncrief he’s going to Brazil to help bring them home safely, the final scene shows that he lied. He’s heading there with the intention of eliminating both of them instead. Meanwhile, Creasy, Poe, Melo, and her daughter leave their old hiding place to find somewhere else to stay. Although the FRP members have been arrested, Creasy believes the threat isn’t truly over and that there are still people who could come after them next.

Wow, what an episode! So, it looks like Tappan is working with someone else behind the scenes. Could it be the FRP? I guess we'll have to continue on to find out!

Man on Fire season 1 can now be streamed on Netflix.