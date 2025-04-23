Netflix romance drama scores season 5 renewal, and it should be its last

This comes as good news for some of you, while it's an alright update for others like me. Netflix has revealed the fate of one of its popular romance dramas almost three months after its season 4 finale. Get ready to pour it out and head back to Serenity. The Sweet Magnolias are coming back for season 5!

The streamer shared the news on World Book Day, which is fitting as the show is based on the novel series by author Sherryl Woods. Per a press release, Sweet Mags season 4 ranked in Netflix's Top 10 list in over 60 countries worldwide where the platform is available. This most likely contributed to the streaming service's decision to renew it. Even though the viewership numbers initially did come in on the lower end. The fifth season will be a total of 10 episodes.

Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Why Sweet Magnolias season 5 should be the last season

This is definitely more of a comfort show as the drama feels Hallmark-y. But that's what you need sometimes. Even though, to be honest I wasn't super impressed with the fourth season. And so, I really think that Sweet Magnolias season 5 should be the final season. Where we left off, Maddie got a job offer in New York City, and it seems like she's making the move to Manhattan official, per a Tudum article. How will she and Cal navigate this change with her family most likely staying in Serenity?

Dana Sue and Ronnie seem to finally be in a stable place. Then when it comes to Helen and Erik, the couple we've been rooting for is finally engaged and hopefully heading towards their happily ever after. So after the adjustment of Maddie's job and what will most likely be Helen and Erik's wedding in season 5, I think that's a good stopping place for the show.

Sweet Magnolias. (L to R) Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 402 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

There is the teens' lives, Ty and Annie in particular are not in a good place right now after he basically told her not to go to school so she could follow him around achieving his music dream. Ok, Ty. But they're heading toward college and may or may not work out their relationship in this next season. Wherever they end up, I think that would also be a natural and good point to stop at.

I'm not trying to be a hater, so don't come at me! And if you enjoy the show much more than I do, then that's great. But I really do think that many of the big milestones have been achieved, and any remaining ones can be wrapped up in season 5. And that's where we can pour the last drink and enjoy one more ride of drama and surprises with the sweet magnolias.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about Sweet Magnolias season 5 on Netflix.