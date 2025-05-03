3 new Max shows (plus 2 huge seasons finales) to watch in May 2025

If you're worried that there won't be anything to watch on HBO or Max this month as the lead up to the summer months begins, we're here to make sure your watch lists stay stocked. Sure, it's been a bit quieter over on Max since the season finales of The White Lotus and The Pitt, but there's a lot to look forward to in May 2025, including three new shows and two more can't-miss season finale.

First up, let's talk about these season finales, because they're coming up quickly and will be here before we know it! Obviously, none of us want The Last of Us season 2 to end, but the shorter season means that the finale will unfortunately come sooner. The game-changing second season, which saw the death of a majorly beloved character drops its season finale on Sunday, May 25. In case you need some levity that evening, The Rehearsal season 2 finale premieres the same night.

But the second biggest season finale that will hit Max in May is none other than Hacks season 4. Time flies when you're laughing hysterically while watching Deborah and Ava feud every week. The 10-episode season ends on Thursday, May 29, which happens to be the day that another highly anticipated Max series returns with a new season. With that, let's get into these new releases!

Conan O'Brien and Javier Bardem in Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2 | Photograph by Team Coco/Max

Conan O'Brien Must Go season 2

The second season of Conan O'Brien's Max original travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go premieres on Thursday, May 8. In the new season of the Emmy Award-winning show, Conan continues to travel to exciting locations, connect with new cultures, and reunite with fans that he's previously spoken with on his hit podcast.

He'll also welcome some celebrity guests, including Javier Bardem and Taika Waititi. The hilarious trailer previews his adventures in the upcoming three all-new episodes. Even though season 2 only has three episodes, they are filled to the brim with laughs and will be released weekly on Thursdays through the season finale on May 22. Don't miss a single second!

Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway in Duster on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

Duster

This Is Us and Red, White & Royal Blue star Rachel Hilson and Lost alum Josh Holloway team up in J.J. Abrams' new Max original series Duster, which makes its premiere on Thursday, May 8 at 9/8c on Max. The series takes place in the 1970s and centers on a crime syndicate's getaway drive whose job becomes complicated when the FBI's first black woman agent arrives to take the criminals down.

The series, which was created by Abrams and LaToya Morgan, also stars Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson. Duster contains eight episodes in its first season, which will be released weekly on Thursdays until the season finale on July 3. This is a must-watch new show!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury in And Just Like That season 3 on Max | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

And Just Like That season 3

Last but certainly not least, the best show on television is finally back! And yes, I'm using "best" loosely here, but I do genuinely adore And Just Like That and all of its messiness. Our return trip back to the world of Sex and the City begins on Thursday, May 29 and runs all the way through August 14. That's right, there's a lot more to love this season with 12 new episodes!

And Just Like That season 3 returns with Carrie still grappling with what's next in her relationship with Aidan after the twists and turns last season brought. Elsewhere, Charlotte continues to tackle new and unexpected motherhood challenges, Miranda gets a new love interest, Lisa finds herself crushing at work, and Seema attempts dating again. We're so back!