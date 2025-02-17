4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Feb. 17-23)

After catching up on your watch lists over the long weekend, it's time to do it all over again as streaming services continue to drop more new shows. Last week, Cobra Kai dropped its final batch of episodes to complete the series, while fan-favorite series The White Lotus and Yellowjackets each returned with the third seasons. There's so much great TV to watch right now!

Well, the embarrassment of riches persists with Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ each delivering four of this week's best new release shows. There's the newest season of an action-packed crime drama, a brand-new political conspiracy miniseries, a long-awaited new season of a psychological thriller, and a return to the Yellowstone universe.

Find out what's new on streaming during the week of Feb. 17 with these four highlights that should be making their way onto your ever-growing watch list!

Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) in Reacher season 3 - Amazon Prime Video | Courtesy of Prime Video

Reacher season 3 premieres on Prime Video

After over a year away with the conclusion of season 2 back in January 2024, Reacher returns to Prime Video with season 3 on Thursday, Feb. 20. Based on the Lee Child book Persuader, Reacher season 3 finds Alan Ritchson's titular character taking on a new case as he helps extract an undercover DEA informant before their time runs out. The trailer found Reacher encountering an enemy that's shockingly bigger than he is, which gives the eight-episode season some high stakes. Don't miss a single episode this season, which begins with a three-episode premiere.

ZERO DAY. (L to R) Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell in Episode 104 of Zero Day | Cr. JOJO WHILDEN/Netflix © 2024

Zero Day limited series drops on Netflix

If you're a little worn down by all of the spy, political, and conspiracy thrillers on Netflix (and on other streamers, too) lately, well there's one more headed for your watch list for President's Day week. Robert De Niro makes his series regular television series debut in Netflix's Zero Day, in which the Oscar winner plays a former president and the current leader of the Zero Day Commission looking into the truth about a dangerous and deadly cyber attack. The star-studded limited series consists of six episodes, which drop in full on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Surface season 2 | Courtesy: Apple TV+

Surface season 2 begins on Apple TV+

It's been almost three years since Surface first premiered on Apple TV+ back in July 2022, and it's safe to say that fans of the psychological thriller series are ready for new episodes. From creator Veronica West and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who recently survived a suicide attempt but lost all of her memories. She doesn't remember the reasons for her attempt, and as she explores the truth, she questions everything about her supposedly "perfect" life. Watch season 2 beginning on Friday, Feb. 21.

1923 season 2 | Trae Patton/Paramount+

1923 season 2 returns on Paramount+

Last but not least, we're finally heading back into the Taylor Sheridan universe with the second season of Yellowstone prequel series 1923. There's been a slight drought of Sheridan series after the Yellowstone series finale last year and the finale of Landman in January. In 1923 season 2, we'll reunite with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton as the origins of the Dutton family are again traced amidst the challenges of the Prohibition and Great Depression-era West. The season begins on Sunday, Feb. 23 and continues for eight episodes until the series finale.

