3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Feb. 24-March 2)

It's the last week of the shortest month of the year, and while there aren't a ton of new releases coming to streaming services this week, the new titles without a doubt make it count. February comes to an end with some laughs, some medical drama, and another miniseries based on a true story. There's a great mixture to keep us entertained all week long.

Of course, on top of the new releases, new episodes of our favorite shows continue to release this week, including new episodes of Severance, The Pitt, 1923, Prime Target, The White Lotus, Reacher, and so many more of television's biggest hits. Don't forget to stay up to date on all of your favorite shows, no matter if they're just getting started or heading toward their finales.

But are you wondering what's new this week? Do you want to be one of the first to watch the latest streaming hits before they blow up? We're sharing three of the newest series premiering this week so you can be ahead of the curve and have the best show recommendations!

RUNNING POINT. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 101 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Running Point premieres on Netflix

If you only have time to add one new show on your watch list this week, you have to make sure that it's Netflix's brand-new comedy series Running Point. Here are two big reasons that it's a definite must watch: It comes from writer and executive producer Mindy Kaling and it stars Academy Award nominee and rom-com queen Kate Hudson. Enough said! But we'll tell you more.

Hudson plays Isla Gordon, the unexpected new president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team amid her brother's scandal that removes him from his position. She's learning the ropes and attempting to go where few, if any, women have gone before. The 10-episode series brings the laughs big time, and you don't want to miss your chance to binge-watch when it premieres on Feb. 27.

Berlin ER | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Berlin ER debuts on Apple TV+

Medical dramas have been an institution on the small screen for decades, and they are finally starting to carve their path in the streaming world. Earlier this year, Max debuted its medical procedural The Pitt, which proved a huge success and landed a season 2 renewal. This spring, Netflix gets into the medical procedural game with its own original Pulse. But this week, it's Apple TV+'s turn.

German medical drama Berlin ER makes its arrival on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26, and the series might not be exactly what you're expecting. It's a bit of a dark comedy mixed with the medical drama genre, centering on a woman whose personal life crumbles as she dives headfirst into a new role in Berlin's most hectic emergency room. The eight-episode season begins with two episodes then one each week on Wednesdays.

Toxic Town | Courtesy: Netflix

Toxic Town arrives on Netflix

Have room on your watch list for one more quick watch? You could probably manage to squeeze in Netflix's four-episode British miniseries Toxic Town, which is based on a true story. If you have already finished binge-watching Netflix's political thriller limited series Zero Day from last week, then you definitely have to add this one to your queue in its place.

Toxic Town debuts on Feb. 27 and stars fan favorites Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Claudia Jessie, Karla Crome, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear, Joe Dempsie, and more in the story of the Corby poisonings. The series focuses on the mothers who battled for justice amid the evironmental scandal. Between the cast and story, make sure not to skip this one!