3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (March 3-9)

Is your watch list ready for another week of new releases? The first two months of 2025 have come to an end, and another new month is upon us as we get into the spring television stretch. That means all of our favorite small screen favorites will be pulling out all the stops to keep our attention before their season finales and taking some time off for the summer.

But in the streaming world, there's no such thing as time off. New shows premiere all the time. When one show ends, plenty more are ready to premiere in their place. Speaking of season finales, this week there so many shows signing off with what are sure to be highly talked about season enders. Mayfair Witches closed out its second season, while Paradise and Prime Target will reveal all with their own finales. Save some room, too, for the School Spirits season 2 finale and The Traitors finale.

Beyond the shows bidding us farewell this week, there are also new episodes of hit shows like Severance, The White Lotus, Surface, and more. On top of that, three highly anticipated shows make their premieres, and these are shows that everyone will be talking about. Wondering what to check out on Netflix and streaming this week? Here are the three best new releases!

Just One Look Production Still Image | Courtesy of Netflix

Harlan Coben's Just One Look arrives on Netflix

This year, Netflix is really giving Harlan Coben fans the bang for their buck. After starting 2025 with the hit limited series Missing You, Netflix drops not one but two new Coben series in March. First up, Just One Look brings the thrilling mystery you have been craving. The polish series centers on a jewelry designer who discovers a secret about her husband through a mysterious photograph. Suddenly, she's on a dangerous path to learning the truth. Don't miss a single second of the twisty mystery thriller when it begins streaming on March 5 on Netflix.

Adam DeVine, Danny McBride, and Edi Patterson in The Righteous Gemstones | Courtesy of HBO

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 begins on Max

Ready or not, here they come with one last season! HBO's fan-favorite comedy-drama series The Righteous Gemstones kicks off its fourth and final season on March 9. It's been almost two years since the third season finished airing in July 2023, and fans have been anxiously awaiting season 4. It's bittersweet that we will be saying goodbye to the Gemstones after these nine new episodes, but all good things must come to an end. The Righteous Gemstones season 4 airs weekly on Sundays on HBO at 10 p.m. ET, with the episodes streaming on Max at the same time.

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn - Dark Winds _ Season 2, Episode 5 | Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/AMC

Dark Winds season 3 premieres on AMC

If you just binge-watched the first two seasons of Dark Winds on Netflix, then you're just in time to dive right into the season 3 premiere. No, Dark Winds season 3 won't be on Netflix just yet, but the new season makes its premiere on AMC and AMC+ on March 9. The new season, which premieres almost two years after season 2, picks up six months after season 2 and finds Leaphorn and Chee investigating the suspicions vanishing of two young boys. Thankfully, season 3 contains eight brand-new episodes, two more episodes than the past two seasons.