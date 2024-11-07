Outer Banks season 4 episode 6 actually helps us empathize with JJ's actions (Review)
Our favorite Pogues are back! After a month wait between Outer Banks season 4 part 1 and part 2, it's time to see how this chapter of the story plays out. In episode 5, it was revealed that JJ's biological parents are actually Larissa and Charles Groff. Plus, Sarah and Pope were stuck in the catacomb with no way out. What's come up next? We find out in Outer Banks season 4 episode 6, "The Town Council." Let's get into our review. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Thankfully John B and Cleo are able to get Pope and Sarah out, which I had no doubt they would. These young adults are so resourceful and they weren't going to give up, obviously. Let's get into the center of this episode, and that's JJ and the town council meeting. We learn how Luke ended up with JJ. I mean, he was a pretty good dad to him as a child. How did he turn into such a terrible father?
I mean, Charles Groff said he'd come around with money. I'm assuming that he stopped visiting and providing that income? I think. I was a bit confused by this so I wonder if more of an explanation into JJ's backstory will come up later. Speaking of Luke, why does he constantly have to let JJ down? Honestly, dude.
To no one's surprise, the town council meeting and vote on the Poguelandia property is not in favor of the Pogues, but the Kooks. This is so disheartening to watch them constantly losing back at home. Though I will say that I like how this time around, we saw other people from the Cut rally around and help in that sort of way. Usually it's been John B., Pope, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, and Cleo on their own.
I just wanted to punch that smug smile off of Topper's face. And Pope is truly a real one, but he's arrested now on a very serious charge. Most of this episode is JJ going around town bashing Kooks' businesses and causing havoc. The result of the town council meeting throws him over the edge in a way, and I really don't blame him. I've been have a hard time understanding JJ's actions this season. But when it comes to this, it really is understandable.
His world has been turned upside down with the truth about his parentage and now the first real home that he has is being taken away. JJ has lived a really hard life in a town that's never been kind to him. It feels like he's losing everything, and he snaps. I have to give it to him. It's crazy how much destruction he alone caused in a short amount of time. But when it comes to the Kooks, honestly good for him. They deserve it. It was fun to watch, though I do feel like this sequence was a bit too long.
In the end, he's lead to Goat Island to see Groff. Is he going to open the door? How's this confrontation going to go down? We find out next episode! Thankfully Outer Banks is a binge drop so we just need to click, 'next.' Elsewhere, like Sarah says, I don't know if we can really trust Rafe. He seems sort of genuine in his own way. But I don't know. And this deal he made with Hollis I'm sure is going to come back and bite him in the butt. Hmm, hmm, hmm.
Even though the majority of Outer Banks season 4 episode 6 focused on the town council meeting and JJ smashing windows with his bat, the episode went by surprisingly quickly. I was expecting it to feel slower - and admittedly, boring. But it wasn't, so it managed to surprise me. Again, I think JJ's run through downtown was a bit long and much to focus almost a whole episode on. But it wasn't too bad.
This season, JJ's rash actions have lead to some of the Pogues' troubles so even though he's a favorite character of mine, he was really frustrating to me at times. However in this episode, I could definitely empathize with him. His actions were drastic, but not surprising. The show did a good job of helping us viewers relate to him in a sort of way that's important so we can understand the motivations behind it all. Episode grade level: B.
Outer Banks season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of our OBX season 4 reviews as well!