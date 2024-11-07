Outer Banks season 4 episode 7 features all the elements that make OBX so great! (Review)
Outer Banks season 4 episode 6 ended with JJ at Groff's door, coming there to get answers and to see if Luke is telling the truth about his parentage. And Groff does end up letting him in. How's this confrontation about to go down? We find out in Outer Banks season 4 episode 7, "Mothers and Fathers." Here's our review of the episode. SPOILERS BELOW.
At first Groff denies everything JJ is saying and let's it out in a nice way that even though he'd be lucky to have him as a son, but that's not the case. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Captain, Lightner, and their crew all show up on Goat Island. There's a connection between them and Groff that we're just learning about!
Only when he's desperate and needs JJ's help does Groff confess that, yes. He is JJ's biological father. I feel like he lies so well. Even though JJ's so intuitive and is able to eventually catch onto when he's lying. Groff starts to speed up and talk faster, just like JJ does. But still. I definitely don't trust him. It turns out Groff is the one who killed Omar, the guy who was found dead on the beach and is part of the Captain's goonies. And Groff was actually working with them and a part of the crew. Interesting.
Just as a side note, I love how they're trying to find Groff and Lightner keeps shouting his name. Like, if you're on the run and someone is trying to kill you, you're not going to respond and say, 'yeah I'm here.' This always makes me shake my head and laugh when shows and movies do this. I think it's also very fitting for JJ as a character to be on the run from bad guys as she's talking to his biological father for the first time after knowing the truth. It's funny how things play out.
Alright, back to Groff. He gives me weird vibes and, again. I don't believe him when he says he had to leave JJ because after Larissa died he didn't know how to take care of himself, let alone a baby. I mean, there were other family members around including his grandfather, Wes Genrette. What are you talking about, dude? He seems insincere. Time will tell.
But he sees Blackbeard's Blue Crown as a part of their family legacy, and that's why he's after it. Hmm. Sure. Again, I don't think that's his true motivation. Also, he was the one behind Wes' death. He admits to JJ he made up the whole ghost thing and it was a bit a theatrical production he put on himself. That's very shady behavior. These past two episodes have been really JJ-centric, which I don't mind because this is such a big storyline for him.
Elsewhere in Outer Banks season 4 episode 7, Pope is lucky in a way and during the pretrial has to live with his parents and wear an ankle monitor. The judge also says that he shouldn't be hanging out with his friends. I mean, I think we all know that's not going to last very long. Also, Sarah is pregnant. WHAT? I know that there was that quick line in episode 5 when John B was talking about buying a house and having kids. But, woah. I did not expect this to be that kind of foreshadowing so soon. I am shooketh, you guys. I don't know how to feel about this storyline. I think I need some time to process.
My favorite part of the episode is definitely towards the end when John B, Sarah, and Kiara venture out to find JJ and they come up with a way to get him off the ship with the mercenaries. John B's failed attempt the first time to throw the bottle of fire was hilarious. And then it works the second time! It was so thrilling to watch them get JJ and make their escape. And Groff is still alive. Dun, dun, dun.
Outer Banks season 4 episode 7 was actually one of my favorite episodes from the season so far. I loved the continued unraveling of JJ's true history, the mercenaries are very formidable foes, and it just felt adventurous, daring, and high-stakes. All elements that truly make OBX great! I thought the pacing of the episode really worked, and it's bringing us one step closer into having these mysteries unfold. Super enjoyable. Episode grade level: A.
Outer Banks season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of our OBX season 4 reviews as well!