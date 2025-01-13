Over 15 highly-anticipated 2025 shows that don't have a release date yet

There's good news and bad news as you're reading this post and looking at our list. The good news is that there's 15 highly-anticipated shows we're looking forward to that have already been confirmed for 2025. So we know they're coming this year!

The bad news is that most of them don't even have a month or season attached to them. I mean, we're still in January here. There's a lot of potential and many of these release windows are very vague at the moment. But you know what, let's focus on the positive. There's so many releases coming this year that are so exciting. And if you haven't been able to keep up, no worries. We've got the list of the ones we're most looking forward to below!

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Netflix

Black Mirror season 7

Stranger Things season 5 (final season)

You season 5 (final season)

The Witcher season 4

Alice in Borderland season 3

Ginny & Georgia season 3

Wednesday season 2

One Piece season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

The Watcher season 2

Squid Game season 3

It's really no surprise that on this list, Netflix has the most shows that don't have a release date just yet. The streamer likes to stay tight-lipped for a while when it comes to announcing premiere dates. And there's certainly a lot of series' to look forward to this year. I mean, just look at that list!

I would say I'm personally most excited about the final seasons of Stranger Things, You, and Squid Game. Plus, Ginny and Georgia season 3! These are some of my favorite shows on the streamer, and I know many of you have been waiting for a long time like me to see them return.

Stranger Things has definitely been a wild ride, and it's going to be so interesting to see how it all comes to an end. Will the Hawkins heroes beat Vecna, or is he and the Upside Down too strong for them?

You is such an interesting drama because the lead character really isn't someone you root for. However, you're still invested in Joe Goldberg's story for some reason. And I don't think Squid Game even needs an explanation. After that thrilling and heart-wrenching season 2 finale, bring on the third and final season please!

Courtesy: HBO

HBO and Max

The Last of Us season 2 - April 2025

Hacks season 4 - May 2025 (tentative)

And Just Like That... season 3

The Gilded Age season 3

The Last of Us season 2 is not only one of the most highly-anticipated 2025 shows for HBO and Max, but it's one of the most popular ones viewers are looking forward to overall. The season 1 finale came to a close in March 2023, but we're almost at the finish line fellow fans! While the post-apocalyptic drama doesn't have an exact release date, at least there's a release window that gives us a better idea compared to the other shows on this list. Get ready for April 2025!

Courtesy: Hulu

More shows

Bosch: Legacy season 3 on Prime Video - March 2025

School Spirits season 2 on Paramount+ - Spring 2025

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 on Hulu (final season) - Spring 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video - Summer 2025

Gen V season 2 on Prime Video

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz (Outlander season 8, final, likely to premiere too but not confirmed yet)

Thankfully there's a few other shows on different streamers that also have a more specific release window. That includes Bosch: Legacy, School Spirits, and The Handmaid's Tale coming in spring 2025. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 unsurprisingly will make its debut sometime in the summer of this year.

The Handmaid's Tale is a very intense and dark series, but it's definitely an intriguing one. And with season 6 being the final season, this is another show us long-time viewers have been wondering how the story will be tied up. There's actually quite a few series' that are ending in 2025. It's very bittersweet, but all good things must come to an end at some point!