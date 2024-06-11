Bridgerton refresh: Here’s what happened in season 3 part 1 before part 2 makes its debut (Recap)
The highly-anticipated release of Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is almost upon us. And so gentle readers, we're helping you prep for the big day by providing a recap of what happened in the first four episodes! I know it's only been a month, but it never hurts to look back and remember where each character left off.
This time around there's lots of different storylines introduced (which I'm not a fan of). But that does also mean there's more to keep track of. We've got your back! Here's what you need to remember from Bridgerton season 3 part 1 before part 2 makes its debut on Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Netflix. (For in-depth episodic recaps and reviews, head to the respective pages on our site to find them)
Colin and Penelope
From the first episode, we see Penelope's wonderful transformation when it comes to her clothing, makeup, and hair. She looks so much softer and her features are more extenuated in a flattering way. And she definitely catches the eye of the ton, and suitors, for the first time. Though unfortunately, our poor Pen isn't too great at speaking with suitors. After she confronts Colin about his hurtful comments from the end of season 2, he tries to make it up to her by promising he'll give her lessons in courtship to learn how to speak with the gentleman of the ton in hopes of finding a husband.
The lessons are pretty non-existent (rolls eyes at the pacing of this season), but there are some nice Colin and Penelope moments that come out of these "lessons" including the scene where he cuts his hand and she bandages it. Lord Debling pops up and finally seems to be a great and viable choice, though it turns out he was only looking for a practical match and he'll be gone for months and months at a time for his research. At first Penelope is happy about this as it will allow her to continue to be Lady Whistledown. But she has hesitations as she's always yearned for a love match for herself.
Though she was about to accept Lord Debling's marriage proposal when Colin swoops in, all jealous because he's realized his feelings for Penelope, and interrupts her and Lord Debling's dance. The vegetarian suitor can immediately see there's something between them, and tells Penelope he can't marry her. Rightfully angry, she storms off and heads home in her carriage. But Colin isn't letting her go. He follows after her, gets in the carriage, and we get that delightfully steamy carriage scene to an instrumental version of Pitbull's "Give Me Everything (Tonight)." Part 1 ends with the carriage stopping at the Bridgerton house, and Colin asking Penelope to come down. "For god's sake Penelope Featherington, will you marry me or not?" And, end scene!
Francesca Bridgerton
Interestingly, Bridgerton decided to begin telling the what seems to be love story of Francesca as well this season. To be honest I haven't been a fan of this at all. There's time being taken away from Penelope and Colin and quite frankly, Francesca is boring. She's open to marriage, but is also willing to take an "easy" match to kind of get things over with. Of course her mother Violet doesn't want that for her. But, I feel like Violet is a bit out of character this season too.
Queen Charlotte didn't pick the diamond of the season this time around as none of the girls managed to impress her or gain her attention. Lady Danbury manipulates a situation where the queen comes across Francesca, claiming she's her sparkler of the season. She tries to set her up with Lord Samadani, though it seems like an equally quiet and reserved Lord Kilmartin is who Francesca finds a connection with. It will be interesting to see where their potential story heads next.
Speaking of Lady Danbury, her brother Marcus Anderson shows up to visit and she's definitely not happy to see him. Though we don't know why just yet. Plus, he and Violet meet and there were definitely some sparks there.
Penelope, Eloise, and Cressida
Surprisingly, Eloise has found a new friend in Cressida during the summer while everyone is in the countryside during the off season. While Penelope was hiding away because of Eloise learning her Lady Whistledown secret at the end of Bridgerton season 2, Eloise and Cressida formed a friendship instead. And it's stuck throughout the first half of Bridgerton season 3 while Penelope and Eloise are still at odds. Will the friends ever reconcile?
Plus, Cressida has gotten some more screen time this time around and we learn that because it's her third season out, if she doesn't find a suitor then that means her father is going to pick one for her. As in, one of his friends. Ugh. Cressida is being put in a desperate situation to escape that fate, and so it will be interesting to see where her story goes in the upcoming second half.
What else you need to know
Elsewhere in the ton, Benedict seems to have a new love interest in Tilley Arnold, even though she told him she's not looking for love or another husband. Are things going to remain purely physical, or will there be feelings involved?
We also see Portia encouraging Prudence and Philippa, who are both married now, to get pregnant quickly. A solicitor is suspicious about Jack Featherington leaving everything to the son of one of the girls. Of course we know from season 2 that Portia forged the document and signature, and kicked Jack out. But now, a male heir within their immediate family needs to come into this world, or the house could be taken from them. Prudence announces that she thinks she's pregnant in episdode 4. So, we'll see if that's actually true.
Finally, the Mondrich family has come into wealth and are now a part of high society. Their son, Nicholas, is the closest living male heir to Alice's Lady Kent, which means he's inherited everything from her. Because of this, there's big changes for the family, and it's hinted at from other gentlemen of the ton that he should give up his club because those in the ton don't work menial jobs.
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drops Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Netflix.