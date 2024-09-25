Cheers to 100 episodes of Outlander! (See Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe celebrate)
Man, I'm honestly already crying thinking about Outlander coming to an end you guys. It's seriously one of the best shows around, and it's so bittersweet that we're in the final stretch. We do still have a while before we reach the point of goodbye. There's still Outlander season 7 part 2 to look forward to on Nov. 22, 2024. Though the cast is getting closer and closer to wrapping up filming the final season, Outlander season 8.
Entertainment Weekly was privy to some of the cast celebrating a huge milestone in the television world. And that's making 100 episodes of Outlander! Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, David Berry, and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts gathered around a cake that features what looks like "stone dotted with blooms of thistle and purple flowers, signature Scottish blooms," per the outlet.
Check out the images below! Plus, don't miss the video at the end of the Instagram post with our beloved Jamie and Claire actors cutting the cake with a sword! But before you do, I want to point out that Lord John Grey has a more rugged look with a mustache and beard, and Jamie's sporting a new way of styling his hair
EW shares that the 100th episode is going to be the penultimate episode of Outlander season 8. As a reminder, Starz has given the show 10 episodes to conclude the epic historical drama. And so, the 100th episode of Outlander is going to be season 8 episode 9. Wow! Just in the nick of time. It's crazy to think that the cast is already filming the penultimate episode. And with production schedules using the block method, it's very likely they're even getting the cameras rolling on the series finale as well.
Recently, Marsali actress Lauren Lyle shared that she has finished filming her time on the show in the final season. As I said before, it's all so bittersweet. I'm so happy the series is getting an ending, the way it deserves and it wasn't cancelled prematurely. But I also don't want to see this wonderful time-traveling romantic adventure end. Nothing compares to the scope of Outlander. Truly.
Since the final season doesn't even have a release date yet, plus there's the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, that focuses on Jamie and Claire's parents, the universe is still going to be with us for quite a while. And that's what I'm going to focus on right now. What about you?
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates and news about the show!