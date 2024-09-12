12 good shows like The Perfect Couple
By Bryce Olin
Finished The Perfect Couple and need a new show to watch? We picked 12 shows like The Perfect Couple for you to watch right now!
The Perfect Couple is officially the biggest show in the world right now! The new Netflix series based on Elin Hilderbrand’s book of the same name premiered on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.
In the week that the series has been on Netflix, it’s been the No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10. It’s well on its way to becoming a massive hit. With a cast including Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, and more how could it not be?
There are only six episodes in The Perfect Couple, though. Fans all over the world are binge-watching the series. Now, everyone needs something else to watch.
Let’s get the list of shows like The Perfect Couple started with The White Lotus!
The White Lotus
Created by Mike White, The White Lotus feels the most like The Perfect Couple of the shows on this list. The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple weave comedy and drama together in a similar way. Both shows have amazing casts. Like, it truly doesn’t get better than The Perfect Couple cast on TV right now even compared to the casts of The White Lotus season 1 and season 2.
The White Lotus tells the stories of groups of guests staying at White Lotus Resorts. The first season is set in Hawaii and follows a resort manager, Armond, played by Murray Bartlett, just trying to keep it together and keep the spoiled and annoying resort guests happy.
In the second season, we catch up with the guests at the White Lotus Resort in Sicily. That cast includes Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Michael Imperioli, Jennifer Coolidge, Leo Woodall, and Meghann Fahy, who also stars in The Perfect Couple.
If you haven’t seen The White Lotus yet, this is the show for you on this list. You can watch both seasons on HBO and MAX right now. The White Lotus season 3 is coming to HBO and MAX in 2025.
Death & Other Details
Death & Other Details is the most underrated of the shows on this list. I’m pretty sure 99% of people reading this will have never heard of the Hulu original series starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane. The series premiered in January and was canceled after one season, but don’t let that deter you.
If you’re a fan of whodunnits that feel very similar to The Perfect Couple, Death & Other Details is a must-watch!
The series follows Imogene Scott, played by Beane, who is on a cruise ship when someone is found dead. A murder investigation by Rufus Cotesworth, played by Patinkin, is conducted. Follow along as Imogene and Rufus try to get to the bottom of this mystery. Oh, and they have history!
Watch Death & Other Details on Hulu and Disney+ right now!
Outer Banks
I couldn’t put this list together without including Outer Banks! The Winbury family from The Perfect Couple are the kookiest of the kooks, you know? They are very wealthy! With similar beach vibes, island setting, and elaborate mystery, Outer Banks definitely should be up for consideration for all those who enjoyed The Perfect Couple.
For those who don’t know, Outer Banks tells the story of the Pogues, a group of friends from the Outer Banks. When John B.’s dad goes missing at sea, John B., played by Chase Stokes, and his friends try to finish the work of his father: finding the Royal Merchant and the $400 million in gold that was lost at sea hundreds of years before.
So far, there have been three seasons of Outer Banks on Netflix. Outer Banks season 4 premieres on Netflix on Oct. 10. Run like John B. and get caught up before the new season of the hit teen series premieres.
It’s not a murder mystery, but it’s a good time all the time.
Big Little Lies
Big Little Lies is another show that keeps popping up when talking about The Perfect Couple, and it’s easy to see why. First of all, Nicole Kidman also stars in Big Little Lies. The series also tells the story of people from an affluent, beach community. Big Little Lies is set in California, and the wealth or the portrayal of wealth and power is very much on display in a similar way as The Perfect Couple.
The series tells the story of a group of community members who are bonded by an incident. It’s not what brings them together, but it is what keeps them together over the course of two seasons.
You can watch Big Little Lies, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, on MAX right now. We’re still waiting for Big Little Lies season 3. Reese Witherspoon and Kidman have said it’s happening, but nothing official so far!
The Undoing
More Nicole Kidman! This time, there’s an actual mystery to solve! It’s ridiculous, but it’s much more serious than anything in The Perfect Couple, though.
The Undoing was a massive hit for HBO when it premiered on Oct. 25, 2020. The series is based on You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. David E. Kelley adapted the series for HBO.
It tells the story of a wealthy couple, Jonathan and Grace Fraser, played by Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. When a woman who was having an affair with Jonathan is found murdered, Jonathan becomes the suspect. Grace does everything she can to get to the bottom of the mystery and find out who is actually responsible for the woman’s death.
There is only one season of The Undoing, and you can watch it on MAX right now.
Presumed Innocent
Presumed Innocent doesn’t star Nicole Kidman. Instead, it stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, a prosecuting attorney who is accused of murdering his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus, played by Renate Reinsve.
The series premiered on Apple TV+ in the summer of 2024, and it’s easily one of the most addicting shows of the year. Tonally, it’s much different than The Perfect Couple, but it’s a riveting mystery series. Once you start watching, you have to find out who killed Carolyn,
Presumed Innocent is also from David E. Kelley, and it’s based on the novel of the same name by Scott Turow. There was a film adaptation that you’ll probably remember that starred Harrison Ford.
Anyway, if you like serious mysteries, you can’t go wrong with Presumed Innocent. And, it’s new, so you probably haven’t seen it yet! Presumed Innocent returns for season 2 soon, but it will have a new cast of actors and focus on a different story.
Little Fires Everywhere
Little Fires Everywhere is another underrated TV series on the list. It was popular during its run on Hulu in 2020, but I feel like it’s dropped off in popularity quite a bit since then.
The series is based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of a small town, Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Richardson family, led by matriarch Elena, played by Reese Witherspoon. When Mia, played by Keri Washington, and her daughter, Pearl, played by Lexi Underwood, start to get to know the Richardsons, things start to change. Also, there’s an arsonist in town!
It’s been a while since I watched Little Fires Everywhere, so I’m probably forgetting something. But, I really liked it! You can watch Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu right now!
Virgin River
Let’s change gears to something a little more relaxed, a little more chill, but still highly dramatic. Of course, we’re talking about Virgin River. The series tells the story of Mel, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who journeys to the remotest mountain rivers of – checks notes – California to help out the local medical facility. Dealing with her trauma, Mel tries to help the Virgin Rivereons. She also finds love in the local barkeep and everyman, Jack, played by Martin Henderson.
Virgin River has a lot of that soapy drama that you’ll find in The Perfect Couple, but it plays the rest of the series pretty straight. It’s definitely not embracing the camp like The Perfect Couple is.
Virgin River season 6 will hopefully premiere on Netflix later this year! You can watch the first five seasons on Netflix right now!
Behind Her Eyes
Speaking of Netflix, there’s a series to stream for fans of Eve Hewson on Netflix right now. Behind Her Eyes is a mystery, but it’s definitely more psycho-thriller than The Perfect Couple, which is not a psychological thriller at all.
Behind Her Eyes is a limited series also based on the book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough. It tells the story of Louise, played by Simona Bartlett, who has an affair with her boss and ends up in the middle of a love triangle of sorts with the wife of her boss, Adele, played by Hewson.
I’m not a huge fan of this series, but if you like romantic psychological thrillers, this is the show for you! You can watch the full series on Netflix right now.
Bad Sisters
Of Hewson’s work, I’m a much bigger fan of Bad Sisters, the Apple TV+ series that tells the story of a family of five Garvey sisters who try to convince an insurance agent that they didn’t kill the abusive husband of one of the sisters. It’s a beautiful, hilarious premise!
In the series, which is set in Dublin, Hewson stars as Becka, one of the Garvey sisters. Sharon Corgan, who co-created the series, stars in the series, alongside Sarah Green, Anne-Marie Duff, and Eva Birthistle.
Bad Sisters, to me, feels quite darker than The Perfect Couple, but it’s definitely a comedy. If you like dark comedy with a little bit of mystery, this is the show for you.
There is one season of Bad Sisters streaming on Apple TV+ right now. The series has been renewed for a second season, and the new season premieres on Nov. 14, 2024. We can’t wait!
The Sinner
The Sinner is an interesting series because each season tells a different mystery, and some are better than others. This show isn’t that similar to The Perfect Couple. In tone, it’s much, much darker and mature, but it’s also one of the best whodunnits and mysteries on TV in the last decade.
The series is based on the book of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr, but in the later seasons, the series deviates. Bill Pullman, who is absolutely fantastic in The Sinner, stars as Detective Harry Ambrose. Over the years, Ambrose has seen some horrible things, which has largely shaped his worldview, but the mystery and search for the answer always brings him back to the job. Largely, the series follows Ambrose as he tries to get to the bottom of murders, disappearances, and more.
There are four seasons of The Sinner on Netflix right now. The series will not return for a fifth season.
A Murder at the End of the World
A Murder at the End of the World premiered on FX and Hulu in November 2023. Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij created the series, which is set at an Icelandic resort home of a tech billionaire, played by Clive Owen.
Hacker Darby Hart is invited to a small gathering in Iceland. When she arrives, her ex-boyfriend, Bill, played by Harris Dickinson, who she is very much hung up on, is also there. When multiple guests are killed, Darby tries to get to the bottom of this tech mystery.
A Murder at the End of the World is much more dark and gloomy than The Perfect Couple, but they do have a similar premise with a murder happening at a place where all of the guests, including the murderer, are staying.
There’s only one season of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu, and it’s not coming back for season 2.
So, that’s the list of the 12 good shows like The Perfect Couple to watch right now. Obviously, I prefer some shows more than others, but if you start at the top and work your way down, you can’t go wrong!