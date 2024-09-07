The Perfect Couple episode 6 recap: What did we just watch?
By Sandy C.
Spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on The Perfect Couple.
In The Perfect Couple episode 6, everyone is still recovering. No, not from Meritt's (Meghann Fahy) murder, no one cares about that anymore, except Amelia (Meghann Fahy) and the authorities. I'm talking about Greer's book launch party disaster. We do get some answers and learn who killed Meritt, and let me tell ya, we're disappointed. Let's recap!
Greer (Nicole Kidman) is brought in and questioned about Broderick Graham (Tommy Flanagan). They believe Greer hired him to kill Meritt. She had Shooter wire Broderick $300,000, a sum of money that is a little too large to be considered "a gift." We learn that Broderick is Greer's brother, and he has a gambling addiction. The money was to help her brother and bail him out of trouble. This checks with Chief Carter (Michael Beach) and Detective Henry (Donna Lynne Champlin), so Greer is released. But that's not all we learn about her.
Back at home, Tag (Liev Schreiber) is working on his public apology. Tired of the lies, Greer tells everyone present that she and Tag met at a bar, where she was working as an escort for a service managed by her brother. Okay. Gross. What a family business.
Who killed Meritt?
What an underwhelming finale! Meritt's killer? Abby (Dakota Fanning). Possibly the last person who should be bothered by Meritt. Abby wanted her husband Thomas (Jack Reynor) to get his trust fund money for their son, but mainly to keep up with their luxurious lifestyle. They were weeks away from banking because this money was going to be released to them once the youngest Winbury sibling, Will (Sam Nivola) turns 18. However, with Meritt pregnant, they would now need to wait 18 more years. And Abby is not about to wait!
So how did the police figure this one out? Barbiturates were found in Meritt's blood, a strong drug. When Amelia tells her mom this, the name rings a bell. This is because Amelia's mom remembered she brought the drug pentobarbital (a sedative that belongs in the barbiturate class of medications). Beji (Billy Howle) realizes that his brother Thomas must've stolen the drug. Carter and Henry piece together more pieces of the puzzle and solve it: Abby crushed the pill and gave it to Meritt in a drink. Meritt became drowsy so it was easy to push Meritt's head under the water until she drowned.
I feel like so much more could've happened. The story had so much potential, especially with such a talented cast. What did you think of The Perfect Couple?