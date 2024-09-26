Three Women episode 3 features a "difficult visit" from Sloane's mom (Preview)
While last week it was all about Lina, the new episode of Three Women on Starz is going to focus on Sloane this time around. Lina made some dangerous choices in the second episode, rekindling a relationship with her high school sweetheart, Aidan. And now, on to the next tale. It's already been established in the premiere that Sloane and her husband Richard invite others into their bedroom. So what happens next in her story?
Three Women episode 3, "sloane," premieres Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 on Starz. There's two ways and times to watch. The first would be through the Starz app at 12 a.m. ET on premiere day. Or if you'd rather wait and see it on television or have Starz through a cable provider, the episode will air at 10 p.m. ET. Check out the release times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
Three Women episode 3 is all about Sloane
As mentioned above, this episode is going to focus on Sloane and her story fully. In the premiere, we got a peek at each of the lovely ladies - Lina, Slonae, and Maggie. Then in episode 2, Lina took center stage with her tale. And now, we're going to see what the gal living in Massachusetts is up to. And I don't think it all sounds too good. Check out the synopsis:
"A difficult visit from her mother propels Sloane further towards Will. Richard
attempts to appease Sloane’s desire in a different ill-fated way."
From the get go, it was established that Sloane was hugged by her mother a handful of times, alluding to a tense relationship that still effects her to this day. It's why she chooses, and seems to need, to bring in other men and women into her and her husband's bed. It will be interesting to meet her mother and see what she's like and what their dynamic is all about.
And I knew Will was going to definitley play a big role. I have a feeling he's not just going to be a guy who might share their bed. He's going to become more to Sloane, which is not good for her marriage to Richard. We see a bit more of this in the preview video below:
Finally, Starz has shared some promotional images from Three Women episode 3. Gia is in it, which suggests we're going to see her and Sloane meet which I'm most excited for! Plus, get a look at Sloane's mom talking to Richard as well.
Three Women episode 3 premieres Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 on Starz.