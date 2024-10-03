Three Women episode 4 preview: Maggie is done waiting
There's been a deeper dive into Lina and Sloane's stories, and now it's Maggie's turn on the next episode of Three Women on Starz. I'm really intrigued and looking forward to this one, and can't wait to see how her story is going to play out. If you're the same, you're probably wondering what the tune in details are!
Three Women episode 4, "maggie," premieres Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 on Starz. You can either tune in at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app, or choose to watch it on TV at 10 p.m. ET later that day. Here are the release times based on the platform below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 10 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 7 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Fridays
What is the next episode of Three Women about?
As mentioned above, the next episode of Three Women is all about Maggie. In the first episode of the Starz series, we learned that Maggie had started a relationship with her high school English teacher, Aaron, when she was still a student. And though it's been a few years since then, her friends convince her she needs to do or say something in case he, who just won a teacher of the year award, is still doing this or has started a relationship with another student.
Maggie sends him an email, telling Aaron she has a new perspective on what their relationship was and that it would now be "in his best interest" to prove her wrong. That's how the premiere episode ended. And based on the synopsis of Three Women episode 4, it seems like she's not going to stop just there. Check it out below:
"Maggie summons the courage to tell her parents and the police about the relationship with her high school teacher that has been affecting her life ever since."
Maggie is taking huge steps and tells her parents, as well as authorities. Where is this going to lead her? Will people believe her? Unfortunately many times in situations like this, women are not always believed. I hope that's not the case here. Get a peek at the episode with the preview video below!
Based on the promotional images, there's going to be flashbacks to the time Maggie was in school, and it's likely we're going to see just how her and Aaron's relationship began and developed. I wonder how long they were together. Clearly even years later, this is still effecting her as well.