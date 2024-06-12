What time does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix tonight?
It's almost time, Bridgerton fans! The highly-anticipated Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is almost here. The final four episodes officially drop on Thursday, June 13, 2024. But technically if you stay up late tonight, then that does mean you get the release of the new episodes! And actually for some of you depending on your time zone, it's still a bit early-ish in the night. What time is the Regency drama back? We've got you covered no matter where you live!
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release by time zone
As mentioned above, the new episodes begin streaming tonight at 12 a.m. PT in the West Coast of the U.S. That means it's a 3 a.m. ET debut on the east coast, and 2 a.m. CT for those of you in the Midwest. This is always when the streamer drops new content. But Netflix is international, and there's other countries and fans of the show from all around the world that are eagerly waiting for more Bridgerton. That's why we provided the release times (and days) depending on where you live below:
- Hawaii: 9 p.m. HST on Wednesday, June 12
- Alaska: 11 p.m. AKDT on Wednesday, June 12
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 13
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 13
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 13
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Thursday, June 13
- Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT on Thursday, June 13
- Ireland: 8 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 13
- South Africa: 9 a.m. SAST on Thursday, June 13
- Dubai: 11 a.m. GST on Thursday, June 13
- South Korea: 4 p.m. KST on Thursday, June 13
- Sydney, Australia: 5 p.m. AEST on Thursday, June 13
So there you have it! If you're in Hawaii in the U.S., a 9 p.m. HST release isn't bad at all. I wish I wasn't in the Midwest and was in Hawaii instead! I would binge watch all four episodes so quickly that night. But I'm not a professional night owl, so watching Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is going to have to wait until later in the day. When will you be watching? Here's the episode titles in case you missed them:
- Episode 5: "Tick Tock"
- Episode 6: "Romancing Mister Bridgerton"
- Episode 7: "Joining of Hands"
- Episode 8: "Into the Light"
There's so much that already happened in the first four episodes, the biggest plot line of course being that Colin and Penelope finally admitted their feelings for each other, had a rompy carriage ride, and Colin has basically proposed to the author who he doesn't know is Lady Whistledown quite yet. There's more exciting stuff still to come, I can feel it. We have many lingering questions going into these final four episodes, and I'm sure the series will tackle them. Just a few more hours to go!
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 begins streaming Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Netflix.