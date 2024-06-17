When is the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale? (How to watch and season 3 status)
Hey, little liars! Can you believe we're almost at the end of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School? The season certainly went by so quickly. It's been seven episodes so far, and the reveal of who "A" really is hasn't happened yet. I mean, the show is trying to convince us that Bloody Rose could be Imogen's dead mom, Davie. But is that really who's under the mask? Hopefully we find out soon! So when is the finale?
The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale is Thursday, June 20, 2024. That means this week is our final week with the Final Girls in episode 8, "Chapter Eighteen: Final Exam." At least this season with them. We'll get into the status of season 3 a little later. But first, read on below on all the details of how to tune in to the last episode of Summer School:
- Episode #: 8, "Chapter Eighteen: Final Exam"
- Finale release date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
- Release time: 12 a.m. PT
- Stream it on: Max
With it being a 12 a.m. PT release time, that means those of you in the west coast can start watching the finale at 3 a.m. ET, while my fellow Midwesterners we have to wait until 2 a.m. CT. Sorry, though. I'm curious about this mystery, but you'll find me in bed for sure. I'm too much of an early bird to stay up that late to watch an episode. Even if it is the last one!
Max offers three plans: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. You can access the streamer directly on the company's website, or even put it as an add-on to your Prime Video or Hulu accounts. Below we shared the three plans and how much they cost:
- With Ads: $9.99/month
- Ad-Free: $16.99/month
- Ultimate Ad-Free: $20.99/month
Right now it's not known whether the series will get a third season. If it does happen, I'm guessing there will be yet another title change to fit the theme. Without the finale out right now, it's hard to say whether it would be a good or bad idea if this version of the franchise got a season 3. I mean, how many times can the same girls be terrorized in one small town? Although I guess that is what happened with the original PLL's. It did run for seven seasons after all. I don't know. I think it depends on the direction the last episode of Summer School heads in.
Right now of course the biggest question is who in the world is Bloody Rose? We have some predictions, but who knows if we're going to be right. It could be someone that we really don't see coming. As we saw in episode 7, this "A" is really smart in that no one knows that Sandy and even Pastor Malachi have been murdered. She's been able to keep that secret, though Kelly did start to catch on. But is Kelly really dead? We'll find out in the finale. Make sure you don't miss it!
The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School finale begins streaming Thursday, June 20, 2024 on Max.