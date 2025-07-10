Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premiere date finally set (with more episodes on the way!)

As Squid Game season 3 on Netflix continues to hit record after viewership record for the streamer, it's really bittersweet because the installment is the final season. However, if you miss watching the deadly survival drama already, there is a way to continue to enjoy its vibes thanks to its reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge.

In 2023, the streaming service debuted a reality competition show based on Squid Game where 456 contestants, or players, jump into the arena for the chance to win $4.56 million. Of course in this iteration, their lives are not on the line. Though when they're disqualified, there's a dramatic, but funny, moment where the pink guards do pretend to shoot them.

It's an amusing and more lighthearted way to enjoy the game-filled story. Since the first season's finale, we've known that a second season was happening. Though Netflix has finally shared the release date! Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 on Netflix.

The release date is just shy of two years from the release of season 1. An episode count hasn't been shared yet, though it's likely the second installment will also be 10 episodes like its predecessor. We're set to see 456 all-new players put their game knowledge and skills to the test for the big cash prize until there's only one winner. Check out the teaser below!

As you can see, the season 2 teaser reveals that one of the games the contestants will have to face is the very difficult Six-Legged Pentathlon, which was featured in Squid Game season 2. I'm assuming just like season 1 of the reality series featuring games from the fictional show's first season, season 2 will do the same. While adding some of its own rounds and games as well.

Plus, the good news doesn't stop there! In a not so surprising turn of events, Netflix has also given the green light to Squid Game: The Challenge season 3! Of course with the third and final season recently dropping, there's even more games to pull inspiration from. It's unknown at this time if the reality competition show will go on beyond three seasons.

Those hoping to take part in it can apply now! The series is looking for recruitments. Potential contestants need to be at least 21 years old, with other restrictions as well. To apply, head on over to this link.

