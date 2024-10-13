Starz sadly cancels The Serpent Queen, but it may not be a complete goodbye yet
We come bearing sad news, The Serpent Queen fans. Unfortunately the Samantha Morton-led series has been officially canceled by Starz, Deadline reports. This news comes about a month and a half since The Serpent Queen season 2 came to an end. Honestly, it's a real shame because I think this series is really good and a third season would have worked.
Now with the way the second season ended, it is sort of satisfying enough in a way as a viewer. The final episode featured the major St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre which was as bloody as ever, Catherine de' Medici holding all the power, and the Valois family still in power. Though there's still some loose threads and some interesting avenues the show could have gone if a season 3 was in the cards.
The Guise brothers are locked up, but the Bourbon bros have miraculously survived the slaughtering that took place. There's also the fact that King Charles is sick and is likely to die soon, and Anjou had that sinister smile at the end. And now he's working with his mom instead of not listening to her. There's also the fact that Rahema is pregnant by Alessandro, but Catherine killed her brother for betraying her.
I just with The Serpent Queen was able to get one more season to wrap up the story. But unfortunately, sometimes that just doesn't happen. Deadline shares that despite the show getting good ratings, it seems like the two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 brought with it lower viewership numbers. And that's definitely a major factor networks consider when trying to decide whether a series should return or not.
Even still, this decision by Starz surprises me a little bit as the network is known for its historical dramas, producing many of them and the company is clearly a fan of them. And I think Starz also does them very well. But alas, this is the end of the road for the Valois family at this time. And though it's the end of the road for The Serpent Queen, it may not be a complete goodbye to the universe yet.
The Serpent Queen spin-off with Elizabeth I is in the works
The Serpent Queen season 2 introduced the Queen of England, Elizabeth I, to the story. The character was played by Minnie Driver. Well, it seems like Driver was able to impress Starz with her take on the historical figure as The Serpent Queen spin-off featuring the Virgin Queen is officially in the works, as reported by Deadline.
Per the news outlet, creator of the original series Justin Haythe and executive producer Erwin Stoff are set to work on the spin-off series. There's no cast members confirmed yet, though Driver is expected to reprise her role. I mean, for me it would be kind of weird if they were moving ahead with this sequel series, but Driver wan't attached.
It's true there could be viewers who didn't even tune in to The Serpent Queen. But for those of us who did, it would be strange not to have Driver back in the role. Especially because honestly she was very amusing in the short amount of time we saw her in the second season. I'd love to have the actress back! What do you think about the cancellation and spin-off news?
Both seasons of The Serpent Queen are streaming on Starz.