The wait between seasons for Stranger Things never gets easier. Especially now with Stranger Things season 5 being the last, the anticipation is higher than ever. It's been a long time not knowing when the release date for the final season would be. And the wait unfortunately continues. Though it hasn't been confirmed, we don't think the last chapter is going to arrive this summer.

Though previous seasons, other than season 2, have come out in May or July, I really don't think that's going to be the case this time around. Filming on season 5 wrapped back in December 2024. Even still, the amount of editing required in post-production due to the massive special effects takes months and months to finish.

Thankfully, creators of the Netflix hit, the Duffer Brothers, did share that post-production started in January 2025 and they're actually "ahead of schedule." I still don't think the season is going to be ready by July 2025 though, even though I really want it to be. I feel like if it was going to be a July release date, Netflix would have said something by now.

There is the streamer's TUDUM event coming on May 31 which will have the main cast there, as well as most likely provide a first-look and perhaps even a release date at the event. That's one of the main reasons for the festivities! So, it's possible Netflix is holding the reveal of the release date for then.

I could be wrong and we could see Stranger Things season 5 this summer. But again, I think there's low chances of that happening. A likely date could be sometime in October like season 2. Or, and this would be a little late, maybe the fifth season will premiere in November 2025 as the show's timeline begins November 6, 1983. It could be a full circle sort of moment to connect the first and last season.

All of this is speculation at this point. And trust me, I want the series much sooner than later. Hopefully Netflix provides some clarity at the TUDUM event, and we can have an exact day to mark on our calendars already. The streamer hasn't announced whether season 5 will be a split season yet like season 4. So we'll have to wait and see for confirmation about that as well.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates and news about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix!