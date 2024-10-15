Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8 preview: Christmas brings big changes to everyone
Wow, it's almost time for the Tell Me Lies season 2 finale and I don't know how we've already gotten here to be honest. But here we are, and I know this Hulu series is going to end on a really good and major cliffhanger. There's never any shortage of drama, and I'm sure the last episode of the season will bring it. So when can you start tuning in, and what can we expect to see?
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8, “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More” begins streaming Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Look, I'm an early bird and usually don't stay up to watch new episodes when they're first released. But I think after how Stephen and Lucy left things in last week's episode, I'm going to have to at least see what the aftermath of it all is. We shared the release time by time zone below:
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT on Wednesday, Oct. 9
What doesn't help matters is that Hulu is being very vague about what we can expect in the Tell Me Lies season 2 finale. In the last few episodes we've seen the characters celebrate Halloween and a disastrous Thanksgiving. Now, it's time for Christmas. Check out the synopsis below:
"End of semester Christmas celebrations change everything for everyone – again."
See what I mean by vague? The streamer is definitely not giving us any hints as to what might be coming our way. And the same can be said about the promotional images too. We shared some of them below!
Well, there might not be much to work with here, but that doesn't mean we can't predict what could potentially be coming up next. Of course our biggest question right now is whether Stephen and Lucy are about to hook up again, after Stephen came and declared he still loves her. I don't really believe him, there's something selfish in this for him. But we'll see if Lucy is actually going to fall for it.
Then of course there's Bree and Oliver whose relationship just keeps getting worse and worse. Is she finally going to let him go after that crazy hook up they had at his house, and Marianne is wearing Bree's earrings even though Bree tried to place them there so she'd find out? This relationship has not so surprisingly got out of hand and needs to end already. What do you think is coming in the finale?
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 8, aka the finale, begins streaming Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2024 at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. Be sure to catch up on our episodic reviews of the season, and keep an eye out for the finale review tomorrow as well!