5 unmissable new Netflix shows to watch for Labor Day

It's the last major holiday of the summer season, and most of us have a day off from work and school to kick back and relax. What is one to do during a holiday weekend with an extra day to spare? Catch up binge-watching on new Netflix shows, of course! The streamer has released so many good, unmissable shows lately, but if you haven't had time, now is your chance!

Before the onslaught of even more new Netflix shows begins this fall, Labor Day marks the perfect occasion to watch some of the biggest shows everyone has been watching. Massively popular shows like Wednesday and My Life with the Walter Boys recently returned with their respective highly anticipated second seasons, and so did a reality series everyone can't stop talking about.

Wondering what Netflix shows to add to your watch list on Labor Day after burning through Untamed, The Hunting Wives, and more of the most popular shows on Netflix? If you happened to miss some recent hits, we're sharing five new Netflix shows you have to watch right now!

New episodes soon: Wednesday season 2

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday | Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Obviously, Wednesday ranks as the most-watched Netflix show of all time, and that's not hyperbole. It's unfathomable that there's anyone left out there that hasn't checked out the spooky, coming-of-age reimagining of The Addams Family. But seeing as Netflix opted to split the release of Wednesday season 2 in half, with part 1 dropping on Aug. 6 and part 2 arriving on Sept. 3, there might be some fans who decided to start watching the episodes closer to part 2's release.

Why you should watch: Whether you're diving into season 2 for the first time or you're rewatching these four episodes before the last four drop on Sept. 3, it's the perfect time join the world and watch the Emmy-nominated show that's reinventing teen mysteries. Jenna Ortega simply shines as the titular character, who unravels some of the darkest, most chilling supernatural whodunits ever. Make sure you're ready for the release of more new episodes very, very soon!

Just dropped: My Life with the Walter Boys season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 208 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Talk about hot off the presses! Netflix released the long-awaited sophomore season of the teen drama series My Life with the Walter Boys on Aug. 28. The show, which first premiered in December 2023, returns almost two years after it became a breakout hit, and it's looking to grow on the success of its first season. In the new episodes, Jackie continues to be torn between Cole and Alex as she also becomes more comfortable in her new home in Colorado after a summer back in NYC.

Why you should watch: Honestly? It's not even just the fact that it's the newest show on Netflix, and if you didn't watch season 1, then you have a 20-episode show to binge-watch. Aren't we all yearning for 20+ seasons nowadays? It's also not even the fact that Netflix renewed the series for season 3 and they're already filming. It's that My Life with the Walter Boys is currently the superior streaming teen drama series about a love triangle with brothers. Take that as you wish!

Reality TV drama: Love is Blind UK season 2

Love is Blind: UK: Season 2 | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Not a fan of drama in real life but can't get enough of it on the small screen? Well, does Netflix have the show for you. Love is Blink UK recently kicked off and concluded its second season, and it's probably the best season of the British spinoff so far. (There's only two so there's not a lot of competition, but you get it!) The season was so popular that everyone was talking about it and the messy relationships that unfolded throughout the season.

Why you should watch: It's been a while since there's been an intriguing new season of Love is Blind, as the eighth season of the American version dropped earlier this year between February and March. Reality TV fans have been starved for new episodes of the series (season 9 premieres in October!), and the UK spinoff's new season gave everything it needed to give. The full season is available to stream right now, including the juicy reunion special that premiered on Aug. 31. Binge all the drama!

More thrilling: Hostage

(L to R) Suranne Jones as Abigail, Julie Delpy as Vivienne in Episode 2 of The Hostage | Cr. Des Willie/Netflix © 2025

A lot of Netflix fans try to make their way through all of the new release shows, but sometimes certain titles slip through the cracks. If you have noticed a show called Hostage on the top 10 most popular shows ranking and kept putting off figuring out what it was, now's your time to escape into a thrilling binge-watch. The British miniseries features only five episodes and will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish as the political thriller unravels its winding story.

Why you should watch: Simply, put the majority of Netflix fans seem to enjoy political thrillers, and that happens to be one of the streamer's specialties. From The Night Agent to Zero Day, thrillers with spies, politics, and conspiracies are Netflix's bread and butter. Hostage is solid, well-acted, and smartly crafted from start to finish to keep viewers guessing. Also, it's the perfect bite-sized treat to whet our appetite before The Diplomat season 3 premieres in October.

In case you missed it: Leanne

Leanne. (L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #103 of Leanne | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

Finally, here's a bit of a wild card that's technically new but by Labor Day is a month old. Leanne Morgan's eponymous sitcom Leanne bowed on Netflix back at the end of July, but there's a chance that most Netflix fans didn't give it a chance. And that's something that needs to be fixed ASAP! From Chuck Lorre, Leanne centers on a wife, mother, and grandmother whose life suddenly turns upside when her husband of three decades leaves her. Thus, a comedy of errors ensues!

Why you should watch: Seriously, if you still haven't watched Leanne, consider this your sign to finally press play and embrace the laughs. We all need a good laugh, and Leanne Morgan's ready to spread the wealth. Leanne throws it back to the comforting days of sitcoms and provides a comforting escape from our reality. Not to mention, there are 16 episodes instead of just eight or 10. That's a full afternoon and evening of binge-watching a real laugh-out-loud comedy.