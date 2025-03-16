3 Netflix shows that might be in trouble after The Recruit was canceled

It's been an up-and-down couple of weeks for Netflix shows. We've seen some big renewals, including The Perfect Couple, Beauty in Black, XO, Kitty, and Running Point. But, the biggest news was the shocking cancellation of The Recruit starring Noah Centineo.

We knew The Recruit might be in trouble way back at the end of 2024 when Netflix confirmed the show's second season would premiere one week after The Night Agent season 2. Things looked good for The Recruit out of the gate, but Netflix made the disappointing decision to cancel the show after two seasons. The series only lasted two weeks on the Netflix Top 10 shows list in the United States.

After Netflix canceled The Recruit, we started looking at some of the other Netflix shows that could be in trouble after The Recruit was canceled. Overall, the list of Netflix shows still waiting for renewal isn't that long, but the wait is agonizing for fans of these shows.

So, let's get the list of Netflix shows that might be in trouble started with Heartstopper.

Heartstopper

Heartstopper - Netflix | Netfli

I hope I'm wrong about this one, but it looks like Heartstopper might be ending before season 4. Thankfully, Netflix hasn't announced the decision to cancel the teen drama-comedy series based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel series of the same name.

Heartstopper season 3 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 3, 2024, so it's been a while since the season premiered, and we still haven't seen the renewal announcement yet. That's the main reason I'm growing concerned that this show might not be back for season 4. It's hard to say how season 3's ratings and viewing metrics ended up, but this is easily one of Netflix's best shows. It has a super high Rotten Tomatoes score. It'd be a real shame if we didn't get to see Joe Locke and Kit Connor wrap up Charlie and Nick's story in season 4.

We'll let you know when we hear more about Heartstopper season 4! Don't give up hope just yet!

No Good Deed

NO GOOD DEED. (L to R) Ray Romano as Paul and Lisa Kudrow as Lydia in Episode 102 of No Good Deed. Cr. SAEED ADYANI/Netflix © 2024 | Netfli

No Good Deed is similar to Heartstopper. It's just been a long time since we've heard anything about season 2. It's possible that things are happening behind the scenes. Maybe, the writers are working on season 2 and waiting for Netflix to decide if they're coming back or not. Maybe, there's no rush, but we're starting to grow a little concerned.

Originally, I thought No Good Deed was going to be a limited series, but after seeing how the first season ended and creator Liz Feldman's comments about season 2 after the series premiered, it sure seems like there's more to this story. With an incredible cast, No Good Deed looks like a renewal favorite, but Netflix has not committed to season 2 yet.

There have been many shows that were renewed a few months later than expected, so it's not fair to mention the timing as a possible reason we're worried. But, that's the truth. The longer we wait, historically, the lower the odds that a Netflix series gets picked up.

Stay tuned for more news about No Good Deed season 2!

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend in episode 408 of Sweet Magnolias. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc. | Netfli

Of the three shows on this list, Sweet Magnolias is the one I'm the most confident it will be picked up for another season. So far, Netflix has not officially renewed the series for season 5 yet, but it's looking pretty promising. Still, it's Netflix; anything can happen.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiered on Netflix on Feb. 6, 2025, after a long gap between seasons. Overall, the early viewership numbers were lower than previous seasons, which had use a little bit worried, but they are holding pretty steady as we close in on two months since the new season was released.

There have been some rumors that Sweet Magnolias season 5 is already in development. It's hard to say if that's accurate. Netflix often gives the creative teams the go-ahead to start writing the new season before the official renewal, so that could have happened. At this point, we just don't know.

Still, I do feel pretty confident Sweet Magnolias will be renewed for a new season. It's just a matter of when Netflix decides to make that official.

Overall, I feel okay with Sweet Magnolia's chances, but the other two shows seem to be in trouble. We'll share more updates about all three shows, along with the other Netflix shows, as we learn more about their renewal chances.