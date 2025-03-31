3 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (March 31-April 6)

Last week, seven new shows premiered on Netflix and other major streaming services, and you're likely still getting caught up on all of the big premieres. Not to mention, there are also so many episodes of great TV to catch up on from the last week. But it's time for a whole new week of new shows. Thankfully, there's only three big ones to keep on your radar.

Whether you're still looking for time to watch the latest episodes of The White Lotus and Happy Face, or you're steadily enjoying your binge-watch of Mid-Century Modern, you will have to squeeze in time for three new binge-watches this week. That's right, all three of the best new shows of the week are dropping all at once rather than airing weekly.

The week's new titles bring not only gripping stories that you won't want to miss, but some of the biggest fan-favorite talents around. Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Kevin Bacon, Willa Fitzgerald, and Justina Machado are the familiar faces leading the week's must-watch streaming new releases. Find out which three shows you have to watch this week!

PULSE. (L-R) Willa Fitzgerald as Danny, Chelsea Muirhead as Sophie Chan, and Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips in Episode 110 of Pulse | Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2024

Pulse premieres on Netflix

Doctors are so in on streaming theses days. Hot on the heels of The Pitt's success on Max, Netflix gets into the medical drama ring with its own original take on the genre with Pulse. While The Pitt skews a bit more ER, Netflix's new medical drama has whispers of Grey's Anatomy. There's a natural disaster hitting the Miami trauma center just as a shuffle of chief residents arises in the wake of a romantic scandal between two doctors.

Pulse will definitely be raising our pulses with its captivating medical cases and sexy romances. I have been waiting to see what Netflix's take on a medical drama would look like, and I'm so excited it's Pulse. It seems like the kind of show that anyone, even those who don't love medical shows, will love. And with a cast that includes Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, and Justina Machado, that's not a hard sell. Check out all 10 episodes on Netflix beginning April 3.

Kevin Bacon (Hub Halloran) in The Bondsman on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Bondsman debuts on Prime Video

Kevin Bacon's back on the small screen in the new Amazon Prime Video action horror series The Bondsman, and it's surely going to scare up a good time. Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who was killed and later becomes called on by the Devil to track down escaped demons from Hell. His new role will help Hub learn more about himself before he died and possibly land a second chance. The series also stars Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. All eight episodes begin streaming on April 3 on Prime Video.

FX's Dying for Sex -- "Feelings Can Become Amplified" -- Episode 3 (Airs Friday, April 4 on Hulu ) -- Pictured: (l-r) Jenny Slate as Nikki, Michelle Williams as Molly | CR: Sarah Shatz/FX

Dying for Sex arrives on Hulu

By far the new series of the week that I'm most excited for, Michelle Williams returns to the small screen in a big way with FX on Hulu's Dying for Sex. The five-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner (for FX's Fosse/Verdon) stars in the series based on a true story and podcast as Molly, woman diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. As she grapples with her terminal illness, Molly decides to split from her husband and explore her sexual side like she never has before.

Before the series has even premiered, I can already guarantee that Michelle Williams will be hard to beat in the Best Actress in a Limited Series race at the Emmys. She's doing both comedy and drama in this role, one that's so special and celebrating someone's real life. Dying for Sex also features Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney, Jay Duplass, and Sissy Spacek in supporting roles. What a cast! The eight-episode series debuts in full on Hulu on April 4.