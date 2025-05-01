4 best new shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in May 2025

As TV fans, we always welcome a new month because that means there's new shows and seasons to tune into! There's quite a few exciting additions coming to streaming in May 2025, and a couple that we feel like may not be worth your time. So here's 4 best new shows to watch, as well as two to skip, in May 2025.

Shows to watch on streaming this month

Poker Face season 2 on Peacock

One of the most highly-anticipated shows of the month, and honestly the year, is definitely Poker Face season 2. We've waited a long time for the new season to arrive, and it's finally almost here this spring. The series just has such a unique take on the murder mystery genre, even though it's been done many times.

The fact that we travel on the road with Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), and each episode brings with a new case and new famous guest star keeps things interesting. Season 2 premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 on Peacock with the first three episodes. The 12-episode season will then release one new installment until the finale on July 10.

Forever on Netflix

While we wait for some of our favorite young adult stories like Ginny and Georgia, My Life With the Walter Boys, and The Summer I Turned Pretty, Netflix's upcoming series might give you the fix from the genre that you need. We definitely recommend you check out Forever this month, which is based on a Judy Blume book. The drama premieres Thursday, May 8.

The sweet-loving story is centered around two childhood friends, Keisha and Justin, who are reunited when they're teenagers. This is the perfect time as they'll experience love for the first time together, as well as the heartache it brings. And all of that will "change their lives forever," per the synopsis.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu

Nicole Kidman's portfolio is so diverse! Is there anything she can't do? Well, you can see her as Russian wellness guru, or so she claims, Masha when Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premieres on Hulu. Catch the new season when it premieres Wednesday, May 21, 2025 with the first two episodes. Installments will then be released weekly until July 2. There's a total of 8 episodes.

These types of shows personally aren't my kind of style, though I did give the first season a shot, and I liked it. Plus, the cast for season 2 just can't be missed! You can expect to see Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding, and more. There's also the intriguing element of Masha herself perhaps needing help just as much as those who come to her facility.

Sirens on Netflix

I'll be real with you guys, the one show I'm most looking forward to watching in May is definitely Sirens on Netflix! Starring Meghann Fahy and Julianne Moore, the limited series is definitely giving dark comedy psychological drama vibes. And I'm all here for it! Just by watching the trailer, I know I'm going to like the show based off the tone given off.

When Devon (Fahy) begins to question her sister Simone's (Milly Alcock) unconventionally close relationship with her boss Michaela (Moore), she decides to pay her place of work a visit. It's time for an intervention. And Devon really gets cult-ish vibes from the place too. Will her sister listen, or will Devon lose her? Sirens premieres Thursday, May 22 and is only five episodes. It'll definitely be a quick binge!

2 shows to skip in May 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC

There's a couple of reasons why The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is on my skip list. The first is that I personally don't enjoy post-apocalyptic sort of shows, so that's on me I guess. But I also feel like, the series isn't bad. Though this franchise has honestly gone on long enough. It's time for it to retire. It was great in the glory days, but it feels like there's been enough story told in this universe.

If you disagree though, you can catch the second season of Dead City Sunday, May 4 on AMC. This season will be an extra two episodes long compared to season 1, coming in at a total of 8 episodes. It stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

Duster on Max

When it comes to J.J. Abrams, you definitely cannot say that he doesn't know what he's doing. He's created some of the best and most popular shows including Felicity, Alias, and Lost. He was also a writer on multiple Star Wars and Star Trek movies. His latest creation is Duster on Max, though this is one that's going to be a skip for me.

I don't know what it is about it exactly. But watching the trailer, it doesn't really seem all that interesting to me. Nothing has captured my attention enough to make me think, yes I need to watch this. It seems like it's just going to be a bunch of car chases and near-death troubles for the main characters who will find a convenient way out of it. It's been done so many times, and I'm ok with skipping it. Duster premieres its 8-episode season May 15 on Max.