4 best new TV shows to watch this weekend (March 6-8)

There are so many good TV shows to watch this weekend! Even after saying goodbye to The Night Agent, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and Industry, we've officially hit the best stretch of TV so far this year. And, it's probably going to continue at least through the end of May and into the summer.

With so many good shows to watch right now, the choice is a little overwhelming. To help make things a little bit easier, I picked the four best TV shows you need to watch this weekend, starting Friday, March 6. Like always, I recommended shows from a variety of streaming services because I know not everyone subscribes to all of them.

Let's get the list started with David Harbour's new HBO comedy, DTF St. Louis.

DTF St. Louis Jason Bateman David Harbour - Credit: Tina Rowden/HBO

DTF St. Louis

Release date: Sunday, March 1

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Created by Steven Conrad

Cast: Jason Bateman, David Harbour, Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Peter Sarsgaard, and Arlan Ruf

DTF St. Louis just premiered on Sunday, March 1, on HBO and HBO Max, and it's an instant hit. The second episode arrives on Sunday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET. The dark comedy series has an excellent cast with Linda Cardellini, David Harbour, and Jason Bateman.

DTF St. Louis tells the story of two local news colleagues, Clark (Jason Bateman), the weatherman, and Floyd (David Harbour). When Clark tries to get Floyd to push the limits of his marriage and relationship with his wife, Carol (Linda Cardellini), things take a deadly turn.

I absolutely love this new show. It's not for everyone, but I don't think there's a funnier show on TV right now. It's a little awkward, and it might be a weird vibe for a while, but this show is really special. We just don't see comedies like this one every day, so I hope viewers will appreciate it for what it is.

Don't fall too far behind, and make sure you watch DTF St. Louis this weekend. I promise you won't regret it!

Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Photo credit: Daniel Smith/Prime

Young Sherlock

Release date: Wednesday, March 4

Where to watch: Prime Video

Created by Matthew Parkhill

Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth

Guy Ritchie is going back to Sherlock Holmes for a third time, but this time, it's a TV series led by Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn instead of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Young Sherlock tells the story of —check notes — a young Sherlock Holmes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and James Moriarty (Dónal Finn) as they attend Oxford University and engage in a cat-and-mouse adventure with a murder mystery.

All eight episodes of Young Sherlock are streaming on Prime Video right now.

VLADIMIR. Rachel Weisz as The Protagonist in Episode 107 of Vladimir. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Vladimir

Release date: Thursday, March 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Created by Julia May Jones

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Robertson, and John Slattery

Vladimir is the latest steamy series to watch on Netflix! The new Netflix original series is based on Julia May Jones' novel of the same name. Jones also created the TV series. Like the first two picks on the list, Vladimir also has an incredible cast. I love Rachel Weisz, Leo Woodall, and Jessica Henwick.

The series tells the story of an author, played by Rachel Weisz, and her relationship with her new assistant professor in her department at university. Overall, the series seems to be getting good reviews. I have a feeling this is going to be a word-of-mouth hit on Netflix. By the end of the opening weekend, everyone is going to be talking about this show.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Rooster

Release date: Sunday, March 8

Where to watch: HBO and HBO Max

Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses

Cast: Steve Carell, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai

If there's one TV show you watch this weekend, Rooster is the pick. The new HBO comedy series from Ted Lasso and Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses tells the story of a father and successful author, played by Steve Carell, who becomes a professor at the college where his daughter attends. That's the hook, and I'm already in!

I'll watch anything Carell is in, honestly! I even liked Space Force a little bit, so I'm sure I'm going to love this series. There's a lot to like about Carell in a role like this, surrounded by a great cast that includes Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, and Danielle Deadwyler.

New episodes of Rooster stream Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET right after episodes of DTF St. Louis. HBO's Sunday night programming is officially back, although it never left.

Honorable mention: Outlander season 8 (Starz), Paradise season 2 (Hulu), The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (Apple TV), Shrinking season 3 (Apple TV), The Pitt season 2 (HBO Max), and Cross season 2 (Prime Video)

Stay tuned for more good shows to watch this month!