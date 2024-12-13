4 killer shows like Dexter that fit your psychological thriller needs
It's a good day to be a Dexter fan as the new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin premiered today! It's now streaming on Paramount+, and you can also catch it at 10 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 15 on Showtime. With the prequel series premiering on the streamer today, the OG show starring Michael C. Hall is definitely on our minds. If it's on yours too, here's 4 killer shows like Dexter that fit your psychological thriller needs on streaming.
You on Netflix
4 seasons streaming on Netflix, renewed for season 5
While some could argue Dexter has a moral compass of sorts, Joe in You is the opposite of that. However, if you're looking for the same vibes in terms of these serial killers coming up with a strategic plan to target their victims, then this Netflix series is going to give you that. Joe is a bit more scarier in that he gets fixated on the women he's after and always thinks he's the victim. It's not an easy show to watch, but it is a good one if you're a fan of this genre.
Squid Game on Netflix
Season 1 streaming on Netflix, season 2 premieres Dec. 26, renewed for third and final season coming in 2025
Squid Game on Netflix is personally one of my favorite shows. It's crazy, blows your mind, and brings such a fresh but tragic idea to life. In the game, there's the Front Man and a bunch of rich people who are bored with their lives, and bet on the lives of actual people playing in these games. However through it all in his messed up way, the Front Man who controls the games believes he's doing this in a fair way.
The players are even able to vote after every deadly game whether they want to keep going on to the next round or not. He thinks he's giving them an even playing field and free will, which is an excuse to do what they do. Dexter and Harry come up with the Code to target those who they believe need to be removed from society. So there's that messy moral-ish theme there in both shows.
Sweetpea on Starz
Season 1 streaming on Starz, renewed for season 2
Another serial killer who believes they're doing the right thing? That would be Rhiannon in Sweetpea on Starz. Being the subject of bullying in high school, something snaps in the central character after her father dies. She believes she's finding her voice and punishing bullies, helping the rest of the world. However towards the end of the season, perhaps she herself becomes a bully in a way. It's an intriguing series, and even though it took me a while to warm up to it in season 1, the finale convinced me a second season needs to happen. Thankfully, the show has been renewed!
Hannibal
Stream 3 seasons on Prime Video or AMC+
The character of Hannibal Lecter is disturbed on a whole other level that Dexter is not, being a cannibal and all. Though both shows are considered to be psychological thrillers, and Hannibal is an interesting one where this main antagonist tries to use his knowledge as a psychiatrist and secret serial killer to turn Hugh Dancy's character, Will Graham, into one as well. This series really isn't for the faint of heart, though it's a strong one that I highly recommend.