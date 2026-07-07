I Will Find You is officially on pace to become Harlan Coben's biggest Netflix hit

I Will Find You is already the biggest new Netflix show of 2026, and now, it's already on its way to becoming the biggest of all the Harlan Coben Netflix shows, even bigger than 2024's Fool Me Once.

I Will Find You had a massive debut weekend on Netflix when it premiered on June 18. The six-episode series has basically been the No. 1 show on Netflix for the last three weeks. And after its third week on Netflix, I Will Find You has almost topped 75 million views. The official number, which Netflix just revealed as part of its latest ratings drop, is 74.1 million views through July 5.

Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2024, and it racked up 72.2 million views in its first three weeks on Netflix. As it stands, I Will Find You is actually the most popular of Coben's shows by 1.7 million views in its first three weeks on Netflix.

The views only tell part of the story, though. When you actually look at how long it took I Will Find You to cross 72.2 million views, it was only about 17 days. It took Fool Me Once a full 21 days to hit 72.2 million views, so I Will Find You is actually a bigger release, and it's already quite a bit ahead of pace.

I Will Find You. Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in Episode #101 of I Will Find You. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2025

I Will Find You will make the all-time Netflix Top 10 TV list

Netflix keeps a running list of its 10 most popular shows of all time. The views are tallied over the show's first 91 days on the platform.

For a time, Fool Me Once earned a spot on the all-time Netflix Top 10 before it was bumped out by a few bigger releases in the two years since. The bar is higher for sure now, but it looks like I Will Find You will likely have a chance to hit the all-time Netflix Top 10 based on the early numbers.

Right now, His and Hers, which was the biggest new Netflix show of 2026 until I Will Find You premiered, holds the No. 10 spot with 98.2 million views in its first 91 days on Netflix. To make the Netflix Top 10 TV list, I Will Find You has to rack up more than 98.2 million views in that same time frame.

In its first 17 days, I Will Find You totaled 74.1 million views, as mentioned. That means the series only needs to rack up about 25 million views across the next two-ish months, and I Will Find You will earn a spot on the Netflix Top 10.

Personally, I think that's going to be quite easy with the summer and lack of big Netflix shows coming in July. Everyone likes a good summer mystery.

Where I Will Find You eventually will land on the Netflix Top 10 will be the more interesting thing to watch. It should top His and Hers in a few weeks. Then, we'll just have to wait and see if it can catch some of the biggest Netflix releases of all time.

If I Will Find You racks up 115 million views in its first three months on Netflix, it will beat Bridgerton season 3 (108 million views), The Queen's Gambit (113 million views), and Bridgerton season 1 (113 million views) and settle in at No. 7 on the Netflix Top 10.

If the show somehow gains another 50 million views, it'll hit No. 5, ahead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (116 million views) Wednesday season 2 (119 million views).

To become the No. 1 Netflix show of all time, it will have to top 252 million views in three months and knock Wednesday season 1 off the top spot.

It should also be noted that this is the English language shows list. To become the official No. 1 Netflix series of all time, it would have to beat Squid Game season 1, which racked up 265 million views.

Even with all the success, Coben made it pretty clear that I Will Find You season 2 is out of the question. The good news is that Netflix's Myron Bolitar series, one of the next of Coben's shows, just cast its leads, which means it's probably coming pretty soon.

We'll share more news about I Will Find You, but for now, it's well on its way to becoming the biggest of Coben's Netflix shows.