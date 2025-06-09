4 new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (June 9-15)

We're getting closer and closer to the official beginning of summer, but one look at the lineup of new shows coming to Netflix and streaming this week and you'd think summer is already in full swing. There's so much action, a ton of drama, a few spooks, and even a hit series brought to us directly from the pages of the Bible. Make some room on your watch list now!

On top of the four excellent new series that premiere this week, we can also look forward to new episodes of recent releases and fan-favorite hits. Owen Wilson's Apple TV+ comedy Stick continues following its three-episode premiere, while there are also new episodes of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Poker Face, Murderbot, And Just Like That, and more.

But what new shows should be on your radar this week? We're sharing the four new releases you need to know in order to be up to date and in the know. So, when friends and coworkers ask you for television recommendations, you're already one step ahead with the newest shows!

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas on BET+ | Courtesy of BET

Divorced Sistas premieres on BET+

While we wait for Tyler Perry's hit shows Sistas and Beauty in Black to return with their highly anticipated latest seasons, the prolific writer-director-producer brings his latest series to the fold. An offshoot of the super-popular series Sistas, the new series Divorced Sistas arrives on BET and BET+ this week. The series centers on a group of friends who are dealing with the ups and downs of divorce in their own ways. Following the premiere on BET on Monday, June 9, Divorced Sistas will begin streaming on BET+ the next day. Don't miss this exciting new hit-in-the-making!

Fubar. (L to R) Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell in episode 204 of Fubar | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

FUBAR season 2 gets back in action on Netflix

He said he would be back, and he is! Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to Netflix in his hit spy action-comedy FUBAR. The second season finds Luke Brenner, a CIA operative who was about to retire before being pulled into one last mission, teaming up again with his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) and the whole team. He even reconnects with a former flame! FUBAR season 2 offers the same larger-than-life action and light laughs as the first season, though everything looks even bigger and better! Make sure to catch up and binge-watch season 2 beginning on June 12.

REVIVAL -- "Don't Tell Dad" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress | Photo by: Mathieu Savidant/Lavivier Productions/SYFY

Revival debuts on Syfy

Even though television audiences might be a bit exhausted with revivals these days, this particular title isn't a revival. Based on the comic book series of the same name, Revival premieres on Syfy on June 12, but don't worry, you'll be able to stream the series, too. We have to wait a week, but new episodes of Revival drop on Peacock one week after they're aired. In the series, people who are recently deceased become resurrected on "Revival Day," but a local police offer in this Wisconsin town must look into murder mystery that's complicated by these revivals. Count us in!

The Chosen season 5 poster - Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Chosen season 5 arrives on Prime Video

Last but not least, the Last Supper begins on Prime Video this week! The long awaited fifth season of biblical drama series The Chosen finally arrives for streaming on Prime Video, but don't expect to binge-watch the full season when it premieres on Sunday, June 15. Amazon will be giving The Chosen season 5 a three-week streaming release beginning with two episodes this week and three episodes the following two weeks. Thankfully, season 6 and 7 are on the way and have recently received theatrical release dates for the season 6 finale and season 7 premiere.