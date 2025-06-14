5 best Apple TV+ shows coming in summer 2025

If there's one way to beat the heat in the summertime, it's by sneaking indoors and binge-watching the best new shows streaming services have to offer. Maybe you're rewatching your all-time favorite show for the millionth time, which is always time well spent, but there are so many great shows released each week. We all know that Netflix has summer on lock, but what about Apple TV+?

While Apple TV+ might not have Squid Game season 3 and Wednesday season 2, the streaming service has plenty of fan-favorite and star-studded shows making their premieres this summer. The streamer has also teased what's to come for the rest of the year, and there are countless must-watch shows on the way. Here are the five best to add to your watch list this summer!

The Buccaneers season 2

After almost two years away, historical drama series The Buccaneers finally returns for season 2 on June 18. Technically, that's two days before the first official day of summer, but the season will air new episodes weekly throughout the summer, so it definitely counts. The series centers on a group of American women arriving in London in the 1870s, and now in season 2, they have settled into their new home. Leighton Meester joins the cast, which is just one of the many reasons to add The Buccaneers to your summer watch list! The eight-episode season ends on Aug. 6.

Smoke

If the new Apple TV+ crime drama series Smoke hasn't entered your radar quite yet, then allow us to introduce you to the show that everyone will likely be talking about this summer. The series debuts on June 27 with two episodes and releases new episodes weekly up to its nine-episode run on Aug. 15. Smoke stars Taron Egerton, Journee Smollett, John Leguizamo, Rafe Spall, and Greg Kinnear and was created by best-selling author Dennis Lehane. The crime drama centers on an arson investigator and a detective teaming up to thwart a pair of arsonists. This is going to be a winding mystery!

Foundation season 3

Looking to take a trip to another galaxy this summer? Well, Apple TV+ has just the show for you. The hit science-fiction drama series Foundation returns with its highly anticipated third season on July 11 with its premiere episode. The 10-episode season will release new episodes weekly, concluding with the season finale on Sept. 12. In season 3, the story leaps forward 152 years after season 2 and continues to find the show's galactic powers teaming up but also preparing for another battle in their constant power struggle. Season 3 will be worth the two-year wait!

Chief of War

After starring in the Apple TV+ series See for three seasons, Jason Momoa's back on the streamer with the new series based on true events, Chief of War. The actor co-created the show with Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and stars as Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian "as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century." The nine-episode first season arrives on Aug. 1 with two episodes and releases new episodes weekly through the finale on Sept. 19. Chief of War features epic battle scenes and important themes, making it one of the shows to watch this summer.

Platonic season 2

Between a period drama, a crime drama, a sci-fi drama, and a historical drama, Apple TV+ has all of the sub-genres of drama covered this summer. But the streamer also has a comedy on deck to keep us laughing in between all the dramatic cliffhangers. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne back at long last in the second season of their hilarious comedy series Platonic. This season, Sylvia and Will continue to handle all the ups and downs life throws them together as best friends. Platonic season 2 makes its debut on Aug. 6 with two episodes and continues weekly until episode 10 drops on Oct. 1.