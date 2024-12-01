The 6 best shows on streaming in December 2024 that you don't want to miss
I can't believe just how fast 2024 has gone by, but here we are talking about the final month of the year. Thankfully there's plenty of show releases in the streaming world, which means there's always something to look forward to. So how is Decemeber 2024 going to close things out?
Each streaming service has a lot of shows coming this month! But for those of you who just want to know the best of the best or simply don't have time to catch up on them all, we're here with a list of recommendations to help you out. Here are the 6 best shows streaming in December 2024 that you don't want to miss. And keep scrolling for details about our Top 3 picks!
- Dream Productions -- Disney+ - Dec. 11
- Dexter: Original Sin -- Paramount+ - Dec. 13 (or Sunday, Dec. 15 on Showtime)
- Virgin River season 6 -- Netflix - Dec. 19
- Fast Friends -- Max - Dec. 19
- Laid -- Peacock - Dec. 19
- Squid Game season 2 -- Netflix - Dec. 26
Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+
Premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024
Whether you're a fan of the original Dexter series or not, what's great about prequels is just that. They're the backstories of characters that we first meet in their later years. So if you're new to the Dexter universe, no worries. You can still definitely enjoy it. Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 on Paramount+.
One new episode will be released weekly from the 10-episode season until the finale in February 2025. There's also the option to watch new episodes each week Sunday nights starting on Dec. 15, 2024 on Showtime.
The series is set in the '90s and takes us back to Dexter as a new college graduate and ready to take on two important roles - a new job at the police station and becoming a serial killer. The urge to kill can't be kept under control anymore, so his stepfather Harry helps him create "a code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society," per the synopsis. For more details on what to expect from the show, click here.
Laid on Peacock
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 19
There's something major going on with Ruby in new comedy series Laid, and it truly is troublesome. Every man and woman she's been with ends up dying in an "unusually way," per the synopsis. The black comedy explores Ruby's quest to find out what is going on and warn those who are still alive what could happen to them, all with the help of her bestie, AJ.
Starring Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and Zosia Mamet as AJ, Laid premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 with all 8 episodes on Peacock. You know, the holiday season is a great time for some binge-watches, and this dark but comedic series is just what we need during that time.
Squid Game season 2 on Netflix
Premieres Thursday, Dec. 26
This one is definitely not cheery, especially given its release date so the timing isn't great. But if I had to pick a show that I'm most looking forward to on this list in December 2024, it's Squid Game season 2 for sure! This crazy series makes our hearts race, and even stop for a moment. And that's the thrill of it. The story and characters are also so well written.
The highly-anticipated Squid Game season 2 premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix. The new season shows Seong Gi-hun, aka Player 456, back in the game to try and stop it from being on the inside. However as seen in the teaser trailer, that job might be harder than he anticipated not just because of the Front Man. But the contestants themselves are willing to play the deadly game for the chance to win all that money. I'm so nervous and excited at the same time!