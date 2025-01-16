3 best sexy shows to watch on streaming in January 2025

It's winter and so, so cold in many parts of the country, no matter how far south. We're all trying to escape the snow and wind chill indoors with hot drinks, possibly a fire, and the coziest binge-watches streaming services have to offer. What's better to heat up January than some sexy shows you lose yourself in and live vicariously through?

Thankfully, there have been lots really great new shows on every streaming services this month, and there's still plenty more set to premiere. American Primeval has been a huge hit on Netflix, and Severance season 2 will for sure pull focus when it arrives on Apple TV+. But those aren't shows that you would actually call "sexy."

Whether it's a steamy psychological thriller, a feel-good romantic comedy, or an action-packed mystery series, there are three shows streaming in January that are hot enough to get you through the cold. Looking to add a bit of spice to your watch list? These are sexy shows you don't want to miss this month!

Sam Heughan in The Couple Next Door | Courtesy of Starz

The Couple Next Door on Starz

Outlander fans, don't get too upset about season 7 coming to an end on Jan. 17 and having to wait for who knows how long for season 8 to arrive for your next fix of Claire and Jamie, and more importantly, Sam Heughan. On the same day as the Outlander season 7 finale, Starz also premieres his latest drama series, the psychological thriller The Couple Next Door.

The series centers on a pair of couples, Evie and Pete (Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch) and Danny and Becka (Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw), who are new neighbors. However, an affair between members of each couple leads to consequences that none of them could have seen coming. It's a steamy, endlessly sexy series that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Pictured: Nico Tortorella as Josh and Sutton Foster as Liza of the series YOUNGER | Photo Cr: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Younger complete series on Netflix

In Emily in Paris' absence until season 5 premieres later this year (hopefully!), Netflix very gracefully gave us the gift of Younger. All seven seasons of the TV Land romantic comedy series from Emily in Paris creator Darren Star arrived on Netflix earlier this month. If you love Emily's adventures in Paris and still rewatch Sex and the City on a loop, this is the sexy binge-watch for you.

Sutton Foster's character Liza Miller, a newly divorced single mother in her 40s, lies about her age in order to land a new job at a publishing firm and get back to the career she started before becoming a mom. Suddenly, she's at the center of a sexy, fast-paced new world in New York City, complete with a a love triangle between her hunky boss and a cute, young tattoo artist.

The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 202 of The Night Agent | Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix

Obviously, Netflix's original action series The Night Agent isn't particularly known for its romance. It's a show about political conspiracies as Peter Sutherland, an FBI Night Action agent, goes on dangerous missions to take down traitors and threats to national security. The breakout hit series returns with its highly anticipated second season on Netflix on Jan. 22.

Even though The Night Agent isn't inherently a romantic show, there's plenty of romantic tension between Peter and Rose, and that's sure to continue in season 2. Besides that aspect of the series, no one can dispute that watching Peter be a badass is sexy. Gabriel Basso's charm, confidence, and good looks leap right off the screen to make you swoon. Wait, what were we talking about?