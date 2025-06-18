Bridgerton star confirms major season 4 event: 'That’s not a spoiler, right?'

Bridgerton season 4 is still a ways away, so you know that means we'll take any little tease that we can get! Thankfully, we've had a first-look with the upcoming masquerade ball, some fantastically beautiful images of this season's central couple, Benedict and Sophie, and even a sneak peek clip of when this Bridgerton sibling first lays eyes on her.

Well, his onscreen older brother also had a tease to share. Jonathan Bailey, aka Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter recently about his career. Of course the hit Netflix historical drama came up, and he revealed a little spoiler about the upcoming season. He told the news outlet that he'd been "filming a wedding... People know that people get married in Bridgerton — that’s not a spoiler, right?”

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Overall, it's not a huge spoiler, but his comment does confirm that there indeed is a wedding by the end of season 4. THR shares that filming has officially wrapped, which is consistent with the production timeline we were expecting, with the fourth season still coming our way in 2026. Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously confirmed that would be the case.

Anyway, the point is that while we were expecting Benedict and Sophie to get a happy ending, despite their vast differences in social class, it's still nice to have it confirmed by Bailey that the couple will get married. That is, if he's talking about them. Though with Anthony being there, I'd expect it would be for his brother's wedding and not someone else.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

I guess you could argue that none of us really expected to see two weddings in Bridgerton season 3 - Penelope and Colin, and Francesca and Lord Kilmartin. Though honestly I really doubt the same is going to happen this time around. The reason Francesca's story was brought forward a bit is because it's still not finished.

Based on the books, Eloise would still need her own season. Plus Gregory and Hyacinth are still too young. So really, the only logical explanation is that Bailey was talking about Benedict and Sophie's wedding, which has us so excited! We really do hope that's the case.

Even though filming this key event seemed to be more towards the end of the season, I do hope we still get the chance to actually see them married and as a couple. Bailey's season 2 saw Anthony and Kate's back and forth all season, but none of the lovey dovey stuff that gives us all the feels until season 3 when they appeared in a few episodes. I guess that could happen for Benedict and Sophie with the already confirmed season 5 (and 6!), but hopefully we get some of those more romantic scenes before the season ends.

Bridgerton season 4 is expected to premiere in 2026 on Netflix.

