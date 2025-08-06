Emily in Paris star bids 'au revoir' to Paris following last day on set

Ever since Emily Cooper bravely started a new beginning in Rome at the end of Emily in Paris season 4, we have been waiting impatiently to see how her next act will play out. She ended the season happily in a relationship with Marcello and taking on an important new position at work in Italy, leaving Paris — and Gabriel — in the past. Well, temporarily at least.

When Emily in Paris season 5 began filming earlier this spring, we have been steadily learning more details about the upcoming episodes, including who will be joining the cast. Camille Razat left the series after four seasons, but Lucien Laviscount will be back as Alfie full time this time around. Additionally, Minnie Driver and Bryan Greenberg will appear as guest stars.

Thankfully, production on Emily in Paris season 5 is starting to wind down and expected to fully wrap in mid-August, but we've finally caught word from one of the new stars that he's bid Paris an official adieu. Even though filming continues with some of the stars, Bryan Greenberg has wrapped his scenes on season 5 and shared a couple snaps on Instagram as he left set.

Bryan Greenberg wrapping Emily in Paris season 5 via Instagram Stories | @bryangreenberg on Instagram

On Aug. 5, Greenberg shared a black and white mirror selfie, in which he sported a frown, announcing that he was spending his last day filming on Emily in Paris season 5. The One Tree Hill vet's addition to the cast was a late arrival not announced until July, and we still don't have a ton of information about his character. Ironically, he will play Jake (shout out OTH fans!) who's also an American in Paris.

He could be someone Emily and the team works with, provided that she ultimately leaves Rome and returns to Paris by the end of the season. Greenberg could also be a potential love interest for someone, though whom? The showrunner revealed Emily's love life will continue to be complicated, and another love interest would surely be complicated. Maybe he's romancing Mindy or Genevieve?

Bryan Greenberg after wrapping Emily in Paris season 5 via Instagram Stories | @bryangreenberg on Instagram

Following his snap on his last day of production, Greenberg posted another photo from the car as he left Paris. "Au revoir for now Paris," he wrote in the photo featuring a city landmark in the background. His "for now" suggests that he could return to reprise Jake should Emily in Paris earn a renewal for season 6, which all of us One Tree Hill fans surely would want to happen.

However, if you're also a fan of The Mindy Project, then you know that Greenberg has played the almost-endgame before. In Mindy Kaling's rom-com series, Greenberg played Ben, a nurse that Mindy ultimately married and divorced before getting back together with Chris Messina's Danny in the series finale. That's all to say that if he's a love interest for Emily but her almost endgame, that would be frustrating.

No matter what, we're excited to see what Greenberg brings to Emily in Paris season 5 when the new episodes arrive later this year. Netflix hasn't revealed a release date or release window just yet, but the streamer has confirmed the show will return before the end of the year. Stay tuned for more Emily in Paris news and updates from Show Snob as filming wraps later this month!

