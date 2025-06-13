Even the cast was surprised by that Ginny and Georgia season 3 finale pregnancy twist

The Ginny and Georgia season 3 finale left all of us in shock, especially the final moments of the episode. The last episode of the third season featured many twists and turns, but none as surprising as the announcement that Georgia is pregnant. And, it was actually even a shock to the cast too!

In an interview with Us Weekly, Mayor Paul actor Scott Porter spoke with the news outlet and revealed that he, and the cast, didn't know about that particular plot twist until the table read! If you didn't know, the actors usually get scripts a little before that. Though when they went in for the finale, there was a change at the end of the script. Here's what Porter told Us Weekly:

“We were reading the script, and at the very end, there is the addendum of her drinking the milk. The words, ‘Mom, you only drink milk when you’re pregnant,’ [were] not in the script. That was a late add. So I think all of us — even until the last moment — didn’t even know necessarily what all of it meant. That’s just how it is on the show. We got to keep everything buttoned up and everything under wraps, so I know zero about what’s going to happen.”

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 307 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

The cast doesn't know who the baby's father is either in Ginny and Georgia season 4

Of course now our biggest question is who the baby's father is. Because Georgia ended up sleeping with both Paul and Joe around the same time. When she tried to get her husband back on her side one last time by initially lying about being pregnant and using Ginny's positive test to trick him, the two later slept together before he figured out that was a lie.

Then when everything seemed to be going wrong and Georgia saw there was a very real chance she was going to go to prison, she plans to run away. Before she does, she and Joe give in to their feelings for each other and also sleep together before she goes off on Marcus' motorcycle.

So now us fans are wondering who it could be, but we're not the only ones. Clearly Porter and the cast don't know the baby daddy either. Of course we have our hopes of who it could be. I think no matter what and no matter who the baby's father is, Georgia and Joe are meant to be together. And I think eventually, if it doesn't happen in the already confirmed Ginny and Georgia season 4, it will at some point.

The creator, showrunner, and writers also went back and forth in the writers room of whether it should be Paul or Joe, but have now made up their mind. I really hope in the fourth season they don't make us wait too long to get the answer to this paternity mystery! Adding a baby to the Miller family, who are already still going through a lot, is going to be quite interesting and a wild ride for everyone.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Ginny and Georgia season 4 on Netflix.